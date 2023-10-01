✕ Close Eddie Jones loses patience with reporters over constant questions about Japan job interview

South Africa meet Tonga in Marseille looking to complete their Rugby World Cup Pool B efforts with a third bonus point win.

The Springboks suffered a set-back against Ireland in a thrilling encounter last time out but are still well placed to make the quarter-finals.

Jacques Nienaber has made a number of changes to his team but will be wary of a Tonga side that are better than they have showed in their first two fixtures in France.

While the absence of Vaea Fifita, suspended after his sending off against Scotland, is a blow, in Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and Ben Tameifuna, the Pacific Islanders still have real experience and quality.

For South Africa, there is a return for World Cup winning fly half Handre Pollard, called up after injury struck hooker Malcolm Marx earlier in the tournament and looking to stake a claim to regain the starting ten shirt.