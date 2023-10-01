South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest score and updates as Springboks look to bounce back
South Africa meet Tonga in Marseille looking to complete their Rugby World Cup Pool B efforts with a third bonus point win.
The Springboks suffered a set-back against Ireland in a thrilling encounter last time out but are still well placed to make the quarter-finals.
Jacques Nienaber has made a number of changes to his team but will be wary of a Tonga side that are better than they have showed in their first two fixtures in France.
While the absence of Vaea Fifita, suspended after his sending off against Scotland, is a blow, in Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and Ben Tameifuna, the Pacific Islanders still have real experience and quality.
For South Africa, there is a return for World Cup winning fly half Handre Pollard, called up after injury struck hooker Malcolm Marx earlier in the tournament and looking to stake a claim to regain the starting ten shirt.
France prop Reda Wardi has played down the threat of South Africa’s forwards, insisting that the Springboks “are not supermen” with the hosts and defending champions set to meet in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.
The two sides are seemingly on a last eight collision course after the Springboks’ defeat to Ireland, with France set to top Pool A.
The two sides are among the favourites for tournament victory and have at their disposal probably the world’s two most destructive forward packs.
South Africa utilised a seven forwards to one back bench split against Ireland, but the replacement pack could not force their way over for a winning maul score in the final minute.
And while acknowledging the power that the 2019 winners possess, Wardi believes that Ireland’s win shows that the Springboks can be matched.
Duane Vermeulen watched South Africa’s defeat to Ireland from the coaching box but will be back on the field in a less familiar flanker role when they play Tonga in a must-win Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Marseille on Sunday.
The Springbok number eight is 37 years old and winding down his international career but will hope it does not end on the French south coast with South Africa potentially needing a bonus-point victory to stay on course for a quarter-final place.
He moves from the back of the scrum to the side to bring added physicality to a loose trio that also includes Jasper Wiese and Siya Kolisi against the powerful Tongan pack.
England’s Luke Pearce is one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Born in Wales but raised in Exeter, Pearce returns for a second tournament having been part of the officiating team four years ago in Japan.
The 35-year-old started his officating journey in Devon at the age of 16, and was refereeing in the second tier Championship by the age of 21.
The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.
The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.
In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.
Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.
The third spot in each pool is crucial, too – while this will not allow teams further involvement at this year’s World Cup, it will secure automatic qualification for the next tournament in Australia in 2027.
Line-ups
South Africa XV: Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (captain), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese; Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard; Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux.
Replacements: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith; Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.
Tonga XV: Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Semisi Paea; Augustine Pulu, William Havili; Anzelo Tuitavuki, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, Fine Inisi; Charles Piutau.
Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Vailanu; Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini, Afusipa Taumoepeau.
Tonga team news
Semisi Paea steps in at number eight for Tonga in the absence of Vaea Fifita, whose tournament is over after his sending off for a shoulder charge against Scotland. Afusipa Taumoepeau’s yellow card in that game did not prompt further investigation from the citing commisioner, but the wing still drops out of the starting side, with Moana Pasifika teammates Anzelo Tuitavuki and Fine Inisi joining Charles Piutau in the back three.
While Toutai Kefu has regularly used a six/two bench split, the Tonga coach also opts for a five/three, with former Australia lock Adam Coleman again among those held in reserve.
South Africa team news
The return of Handre Pollard is the headline news from Jacques Nienaber’s selection, with the World Cup-winning fly half called up to the Springboks squad after injury to Malcolm Marx earlier in the tournament and ready to offer a different skillset to Manie Libbok, the incumbent starter at ten. Elsewhere in the backline, scrum half Grant Williams showcases his versatility by starting on the wing, while there is another opportunity at 13 for rising star Canan Moodie.
Duane Vermeulen and Jasper Wiese ensure there is no shortage of carrying threat in the back row. After triggering plenty of debate with their seven forwards to one back bench split against Ireland, South Africa revert to a conventional five/three, with flanker Marco van Staden the hooker cover.
When is South Africa vs Tonga?
South Africa vs Tonga is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 1 October at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST. Registered users can stream the action for free via ITVX.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
South Africa can go top of Pool B if they achieve a bonus point victory in their final Rugby World Cup group fixture against Tonga.
The Springboks are bidding to bounce back from their defeat to Ireland, a captivating contest that could yet prove a preview of the final.
Scotland’s bonus point win over Romania means that South Africa cannot secure their quarter-final spot even if they take five points here, and Jacques Nienaber will know that his much-changed side can’t take things easy against a dangerous Tongan team.
That said, the Pacific Islanders have struggled for consistency and cohesion at this World Cup - can they produce a better showing to challenge the defending champions?
