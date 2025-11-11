Steve Borthwick expects ‘pain and suffering’ as England tackle New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Borthwick insists England must be ready to go to a dark place of “pain and suffering” as he prepares to unleash his British and Irish Lions-stacked bomb squad on New Zealand.

George Ford will direct operations against the All Blacks at Allianz Stadium on Saturday amid a prediction from Borthwick that the veteran fly-half will eventually become England head coach.

On the bench Borthwick has strengthened his reputation as a bold selector by picking six Lions including a heavyweight front row of Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge and Will Stuart, as well as back-row warrior Tom Curry.

England’s bomb squad has turned the tide against Australia and Fiji so far this autumn, with the sight of five forwards being introduced en masse around the 50-minute mark generating excitement around an expectant Twickenham.

Not using the likes of Genge and Curry from the start against New Zealand is a brave call, but it is part of a strategy to ensure there are enough big hitters on the field in the final quarter to help close out what is expected to be another desperately tight battle between the rivals.

As part of the quest to topple the All Blacks for the first time since the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, Borthwick has also outlined the physical challenge awaiting his players.

“There’s no doubt that playing against New Zealand, the team is going to have to dig very, very deep,” the head coach said.

“This team is going to have to go into a place where there is pain and suffering because there will be this need to keep running.

“There’s a need for this to be the most selfless team performance England have produced, because that’s how good New Zealand are.

“The players are going to have to give absolutely everything of themselves. More and more now, you are seeing a team that plays so much with their hearts.”

Ford’s priority will be playing with his head, however, as he pulls the strings in preference to Fin Smith, who is jettisoned from the 23 altogether with Marcus Smith supplying fly-half cover from the bench.

The 32-year-old will win his 104th cap on Saturday and is in the form of his life as he closes in on a fourth World Cup, his rugby intelligence providing England with a de facto player-coach.

“George is a very calm leader, but he also has the ability to put the team on to the front foot,” Borthwick said.

“He’s a phenomenal player and many years from now he’s going to be a brilliant coach.

“His character and understanding of the game means I wouldn’t be in any way surprised if he was England head coach at some point in the future. I think he will be, if that’s where he chooses to go.”

Wing Tommy Freeman has been ruled out of the rest of the autumn because of a hamstring strain but lock Ollie Chessum could recover from a foot injury in time to face Argentina on Saturday week.