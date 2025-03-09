Ollie Lawrence out of Six Nations finale and fearing season-ending lay-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ollie Lawrence will miss England’s Guinness Six Nations finale against Wales and could struggle to play again this season after suffering an Achilles injury during the 47-24 victory over Italy.

The Bath centre is set to undergo scans and see a specialist during the next 48 hours after going down hurt in open play after just eight minutes at Allianz Stadium.

England head coach Steve Borthwick nodded at his post-match press conference when asked if Lawrence was out of the trip to Cardiff next Saturday.

“It’s an Achilles injury. Fingers crossed it is not quite as severe as we fear it might be,” Borthwick said.

“He will get the very, very best care, he’ll see the very, very best people to be looked after.”

England fly-half Fin Smith revealed the impact Lawrence’s injury had on the squad as one of England’s most consistent players was helped off.

Smith said: “It is difficult. Obviously, you play in a game and you want to win and all this stuff, but I think there is a sort of deeper level to it.

“And when you see one of your best mates potentially losing the chance to go on a Lions tour and what was bound to be a massive year for him, it breaks your heart.

“We are all absolutely devastated for him. I’ve got everything crossed that the scans say it is not too bad, but it is not looking brilliant. He is absolutely devastated.

“He has been a massive part of Bath and pushing them forward, and a massive part of this England team. I don’t think he has played below a seven or eight out of 10 ever, really, for either his club or his country.

“We have just got to get around him. I think as team-mates, we’ve got to be good friends to him now and look out for him because it is going to be a tough time for him.”

England kept themselves in title contention after a bonus-point success, as they moved above Ireland and into second place behind France ahead of the so-called Super Saturday finale.

England will require a repeat result against Wales – and hope that Scotland stun France in Paris – as they chase Six Nations silverware, but it is long odds against such a scenario unfolding.

Tom Willis, Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme scored first-half tries, all converted by Fin Smith, but Italy responded through touchdowns from Ange Capuozzo and Ross Vintcent, with Paolo Garbisi adding a penalty and two conversions, making it 21-17 at half-time.

Marcus Smith, an early replacement for Lawrence, and Tom Curry crossed in quick succession during the third quarter to leave Italy floundering, effectively ending the game as a contest.

Sleightholme added his second touchdown during a burst of three tries in nine minutes, as Fin Smith doubled his conversion haul to six, and Italy were finished despite a late Tommaso Menoncello score that Garbisi converted. Flanker Ben Earl added England’s seventh try in the game’s final play.

Borthwick added: “I was really pleased with way the players adapted to an early disruption with the Ollie Lawrence injury against a really tricky opponent who are very streetwise.

“In that context, to get seven tries was a really good performance. I talked about the team playing fast and being aggressive with the ball.”

Assessing the Cardiff challenge against a Wales team that has lost 16 successive Tests, England captain Maro Itoje said: “I have been fortunate enough to play there numerous times, and I know exactly how difficult it is.

“Wales versus England is a humungous fixture. I know all of Wales will be crammed in the Principality (Stadium), and it is a challenge we are very much looking forward to.”