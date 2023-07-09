Stuart Hogg retires from rugby ahead of World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scotland’s record try scorer Stuart Hogg has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect at the age of 31.

Hogg had already announced he was set to retire following this autumn’s Rugby World Cup but has now brought that forward due to injury concerns, meaning he won’t be at the showpiece in France.

The full-back made history in 2021 when he touched down against Japan for his 25th Scotland try, breaking the all-time record, and passed the 100-cap mark for his country during this year’s Six Nations.

However, the strain on his body means Hogg doesn’t feel able to continue playing at the highest level, despite his desire to go to a third World Cup this September.

Hogg said: “It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby.

“I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

“It’s hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby. I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team.”

Hogg retires as Scotland’s leading try-scorer (Getty Images)

Hogg is a former Scotland captain and led his country to back-to-back wins over England in 2021 and 2022, while at club level he found success for both Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs.

He won the PRO12 with Glasgow in 2015, before lifting the Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership in 2020 with Exeter. He is also a three-time British & Irish Lion, having toured with the squad in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Paying tribute to Hogg, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said: “Following Stuart’s news we would like to wish him all the best in his retirement. He has been an outstanding player for Scotland and has had a career lit up with so many achievements, highlights and special memories.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Stuart for the majority of his career, and he was a joy to work with and watch on the training field and in games. He had a love for so many aspects of the game, and not only got joy from taking on defenders with ball in hand but also putting his teammates into space. His basic skills and speed set him apart from other players, and it has been an amazing effort to play Test rugby for the past 11 years.”