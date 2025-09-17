TNT Sports in talks over Nations Cup television rights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TNT Sports has confirmed that that it is in discussions to show the new Nations Cup international rugby competition, which is due to launch next year.

The tournament, first unveiled during the 2023 Men’s Rugby World Cup, will reshape the international calendar with the world’s top 12 nations playing each other in a competition held on a biennial basis.

While fixtures, schedules and venues are still to be confirmed, London is expected to host the first finals next November with England anticipated to kick off their campaign next July against Fiji, Argentina and South Africa.

TNT Sports made its first proper venture into international rugby by taking the rights to the Autumn Nations Series from Amazon Prime last year, an agreement that continues in 2025 with the broadcaster set to show 22 games this November.

And Scott Young, executive vice president of Warner Bros Discovery Sports, has confirmed that the rights to the new competition would be of interest as they look to expand their international offering - though no deal is done.

“We’ve had discussions, we’re continuing discussions,” Young said. “There’s no resolution yet but we’ve had one ANS, we’re about to enter into another. We’re always open to looking at opportunities but right now that’s not finalised.

“That’s [expanding the international offering] the conversation that’s in flight. We want to finish that conversation and work out where the resolution goes first. That is the natural progression for us.

“We’re very supportive of the format that has been presented. It’ll be a better narrative for the audience to understand. Friendlies are fantastic but if it’s bound together as part of a competition, it gives it more meaning. And who doesn’t love a trophy lift?”

TNT Sports will continue to be the home of English domestic rugby this season with all 93 matches from the Prem Rugby season live on the broadcaster, as well as 21 fixtures from Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR).

The broadcaster experienced audience growth across both properties last season, with viewing figures up 10% for the men’s top flight and 86% in PWR.

open image in gallery Bath will begin the defence of their Prem title next week ( PA Wire )

The new Prem season begins Sale vs Gloucester next Thursday 25 September with the league avoiding a clash with the Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham.