Tommy Freeman makes England Six Nations history with try against Wales

Tommy Freeman has become the first England men’s player to score a try in all five games in a single Six Nations campaign.

The Northampton Saints back, relocated from the wing into the centres for the clash in Cardiff, crossed the whitewash again against Wales to register his seventh Test try and match the achievement of Philippe Bernat-Salles.

The former France wing was previously the only player to score in every game in a campaign since Italy’s addition formed the Six Nations 25 years ago, with Bernat-Salles doing so in the 2001 tournament.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey will have the chance to join his compatriot and Freeman if he can continue his outstanding form with another try against Scotland later on “Super Saturday”.

Freeman got off the mark in the tournament with a late try against Ireland that snatched a bonus point for England. He followed it up a week later against France by claiming a crossfield kick from close friend Fin Smith, with the Northampton fly half and wing showing their club connection on the international stage.

The 24-year-old’s score against Scotland was rather more controversial, with the referee awarding a try despite video footage suggesting that Freeman may not have got the ball down.

“The referee said I got it down, so he must have seen it on the ground,” Freeman said, unconvincingly, after the 16-15 Calcutta Cup win. “I felt like it went on the ground.”

Against Italy last week, Freeman extended his scoring run after being the beneficiary of a clever grubber from teammate Elliot Daly.

And he completed the feat by bursting free of the Welsh defence on 35 minutes at the Principality Stadium after smart work from club colleagues Smith and Fraser Dingwall.

While unique for an Englishman, the Red Roses have previously had players score in all five Women’s Six Nations games, with Jess Breach doing so in 2019.