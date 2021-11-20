Liam Williams of Wales takes on Josua Tuisova of Fiji (Getty)

Wales tackle Australia in a key game to round of both countries’ Autumn Nations Series with victory.

The Principality Stadium welcomes a wounded Wallabies, who were overpowered in a second half at Twickenham last week, despite showing fight and spirit early on against England.

While the Welsh were handed a real scare by 14-man Fiji last weekend, but held firm to grind out a 38-23 victory, but a more polished performance here is on the agenda for Wayne Pivac, who remains upbeat despite his squad hit by injuries.

So this will be a true test of the Welsh depth, with up to 15 absentees, including several British and Irish Lions, and the result and performance will likely to dictate the atmosphere heading into 2022 after being humbled by New Zealand before pushing South Africa close and surviving against Fiji.

“We have lost senior guys that would hurt any side,” Pivac said. “But it is great opportunities for guys, and some have come in and done very, very well. That has been a massive positive. To come up against the world champions (South Africa) in conditions that suited them, that was a huge effort from our players, particularly the forward pack, who are probably the most damaged in terms of loss of experience. And then to turn around and play that game against Fiji, which was always a very difficult and physical opponent. A win is what we are after, and I think a win would make it successful.”

Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from the Principality Stadium in a compelling match-up - PLUS the conclusion of the action at Twickenham as England host South Africa: