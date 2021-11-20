Wales vs Australia LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates from 2021 Autumn internationals
Follow all the latest updates from the Principality Stadium
Wales tackle Australia in a key game to round of both countries’ Autumn Nations Series with victory.
The Principality Stadium welcomes a wounded Wallabies, who were overpowered in a second half at Twickenham last week, despite showing fight and spirit early on against England.
While the Welsh were handed a real scare by 14-man Fiji last weekend, but held firm to grind out a 38-23 victory, but a more polished performance here is on the agenda for Wayne Pivac, who remains upbeat despite his squad hit by injuries.
So this will be a true test of the Welsh depth, with up to 15 absentees, including several British and Irish Lions, and the result and performance will likely to dictate the atmosphere heading into 2022 after being humbled by New Zealand before pushing South Africa close and surviving against Fiji.
“We have lost senior guys that would hurt any side,” Pivac said. “But it is great opportunities for guys, and some have come in and done very, very well. That has been a massive positive. To come up against the world champions (South Africa) in conditions that suited them, that was a huge effort from our players, particularly the forward pack, who are probably the most damaged in terms of loss of experience. And then to turn around and play that game against Fiji, which was always a very difficult and physical opponent. A win is what we are after, and I think a win would make it successful.”
Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from the Principality Stadium in a compelling match-up - PLUS the conclusion of the action at Twickenham as England host South Africa:
England 17-12 South Africa, 53 minutes
England just starting to struggle to arrest momentum. Another fumble in their own territory means Steward’s next clearance isn’t as long as he would have liked and England are caught with their hands in the cookie jar after a ruck has concluded. Another penalty to be directed at goal.
England 17-12 South Africa, 52 minutes
Very good from Freddie Steward. He takes a high ball under major pressure, claims the mark and reacts well to South Africa’s retreat to clear in relative comfort before they can assemble a charging-down party to trouble him.
England 17-12 South Africa, 49 minutes
Scrum penalty South Africa! Vincent Koch drives through Joe Marler, Steven Kitshoff through Kyle Sinckler, and England are penalised.
South Africa make another change - Le Roux’s mishandling is his final major action as Frans Steyn comes on, adding a properly long-range kicking option.
England 17-12 South Africa, 49 minutes
Two superb high bombs from England give Willie Le Roux kittens, the first bouncing from his shoulder, the second from his hands, and a knock-on means England will have a scrum.
And to feed it will be Raffi Quirke! A bit of a surprise - England trusting their young half-backs.
Missed Penalty! England 17-12 South Africa, 48 minutes
One missed right, now one away to the left - Pollard left his kicking boots in the changing room at half-time, evidently.
Here comes England’s Bomb Squad defuser - Joe Marler ready to unleash the pent-up frustration of ten days in isolation after contracting Covid-19.
England 17-12 South Africa, 46 minutes
Twice Freddie Steward claims high hoists from South Africa, first leaping, then on the run. He’s looked rock solid, again.
Kyle Sinckler bobbles a pass as he carries for contact and is thus rather exposed as Malcolm Marx gives him a free rib tickle. The replacement hooker launches Sinckler backwards, and England are penalised at the ruck. A chance for Pollard to atone from 42 metres, left of centre, as Joe Marler readies himself.
England 17-12 South Africa, 45 minutes
Chance missed for the Springboks! It’s delightful attacking play down the right as Damian De Allende tiptoes into space with an in-to-out shimmy, finding his captain out the back door.
Jesse Kriel has open acreage in front of him but overruns slightly and can’t get a hand on Kolisi’s backwards offload. He holds his head in his hands - that was a try for all money if Kolisi had found him.
Missed Penalty! England 17-12 South Africa, 44 minutes
Starts right, stays right - a first miss of the afternoon for Handre Pollard.
That scrum munching is the last action of South Africa’s starting front row - here come the “Bomb Squad”. Messrs Marx, Kitshoff and Koch replace Nche, Mbonambi and Nyakane.
England 17-12 South Africa, 43 minutes
That’s a statement from South Africa! For the first time they get a proper nudge on at scrum time and Kyle Sinckler steps out to try and stall it. He’s penalised, and Handre Pollard will try to get the scoring started in this second 40 minutes...
England 17-12 South Africa, 42 minutes
But a South African knock-on and England will feed a scrum on their own ten-metre.
