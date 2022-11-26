(REUTERS)

Wales take on Australia this afternoon looking to salvage some pride from their autumn international campaign after a shock loss to Georgia last week, although their opponents have also been struggling.

The autumn internationals have left Wayne Pivac and his Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie under severe pressure with less than a year to go until the World Cup in France.

Pivac was sitting pretty after guiding his side to Six Nations glory in 2021, but a horrid streak of eight losses from 11 Tests this year leaves him in a tough spot.

Rennie is hoping to avoid a 10th loss from just 14 games in 2022, but dig a little deeper and Australia haven’t disgraced themselves this autumn, with victory over Scotland, single-point losses to France and Italy and then running the No 1 side in the world Ireland very close last weekend.

Follow all the action from Cardiff with our live blog below: