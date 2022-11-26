Wales vs Australia LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from autumn international in Cardiff
Wales face the Wallabies looking to bounce back from their embarrassing defeat to Georgia last week
Wales take on Australia this afternoon looking to salvage some pride from their autumn international campaign after a shock loss to Georgia last week, although their opponents have also been struggling.
The autumn internationals have left Wayne Pivac and his Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie under severe pressure with less than a year to go until the World Cup in France.
Pivac was sitting pretty after guiding his side to Six Nations glory in 2021, but a horrid streak of eight losses from 11 Tests this year leaves him in a tough spot.
Rennie is hoping to avoid a 10th loss from just 14 games in 2022, but dig a little deeper and Australia haven’t disgraced themselves this autumn, with victory over Scotland, single-point losses to France and Italy and then running the No 1 side in the world Ireland very close last weekend.
Follow all the action from Cardiff with our live blog below:
Will Wales or Australia end their autumn on the high?
In truth, I’m not expecting much from this contest. These sides are both so depleted and with so many new combinations that finding any degree of fluency will be tough. In Fraser McReight, Jac Morgan and Justin Tipuric, there are some fine breakdown spoilers, too - it could be messy at the breakdown. Referee Matthew Carley could have a busy afternoon.
Warren Gatland dodges question about potential Wales return
Warren Gatland is back at the Principality this afternoon, working for Amazon Prime on their coverage. There has been plenty of talk about a potential return to the head coaching role for the New Zealander if Wayne Pivac’s days are, as rumoured, numbered - with a whisper or two that Gatland may open to a return.
“It’s great to be back,” Gatland says, rather dodging the question as he is asked directly about the speculation. “I got stopped by a lot of fans on the way here asking. I said ‘this is not about me’. There’s a lot of speculation and stuff. I want to see Wales put on a really good performance and hopefully bounce back.”
Has there been any contact with the WRU? “No,” Gatland replies, with a broad smile...
Brutal Australian year at last at an end
Australia will have earned their post-match beers this evening as a gruelling year finally concludes for Dave Rennie’s side. Five games always looked a brutal autumn schedule, and there is no doubt that this is someway short of the sort of side Rennie will hope to put out come the World Cup next September. The graphic below goes some way towards telling the story of the Wallabies’ injury woe and yet still omits Michael Hooper, Rory Arnold, Scott Sio and Izaia Perese, among others.
So what can they learn this afternoon with so few settled combinations? A strong performance from Ben Donaldson would be a bonus as Australia seek a long-term solution at fly half, and you’d expect the Wallabies to be solid enough at scrum time, with the starting front row about the only area of the side in reasonable nick. It’s a pretty sizeable backline, too, and one with loads of kicking ability – I think they’ll try to get after Wales in the air.
A debut for Joe Hawkins
The suspicion was that Joe Hawkins may have to wait to get his turn in the Welsh midfield, but with Wayne Pivac’s top three choices at inside centre all absent, into the fray the youngster is thrown. The Ospreys centre captained the Welsh Under-20s impressively during the summer, notably striking a long-range penalty to seal victory late on against a strong Italian team, and has been backed by Wayne Pivac to make a quick step-up to Test level.
"He’s very excited,” Pivac said of his new cap. “He’s been in camp training for the last month and learning a lot and he’s looked good in training so he gets an opportunity."
Welsh rugby all feels rather downbeat at the moment, but Daffyd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza and Hawkins have all come out of this year’s senior age-group side and offer glimmers of hope amid the gloom.
Team News - Australia
This is game number five of a long autumn for Australia, with the Wallabies very much down to their bare bones. Dave Rennie had only 25 available players from which to pick his final matchday squad of the year. Of those involved last week, Hunter Paisami, Dave Porecki, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Andrew Kellaway and Taniela Tupou all departed Dublin with injuries, and Michael Hooper was forced into a midweek withdrawal after suffering concussion symptoms.
That means the Australia side has a slightly odd look, with a number of new faces getting a chance to impress. Number eight Langi Gleeson is raw but has plenty of ball-carrying talent, while Ben Donaldson gets a first start, uniting in the halves with his Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon. Jack of all trades Reece Hodge starts at inside centre for the first time in six years.
Tighthead Sam Talakai could make his debut from the bench.
Australia XV: J Slipper (capt.), F Fainga’a, A Alaalatoa; N Frost, C Neville; J Holloway, F McReight, L Gleeson; J Gordon, B Donaldson; M Nawaqanitawase, R Hodge, L Ikitau, J Petaia; T Wright.
Replacements: L Longergan, T Robertson, S Talakai, N Hanigan, P Samu; T McDermott, N Lolesio, J Campbell.
Team News - Wales
This final autumn week falls outside of World Rugby’s stipulated November window, lifting the requirement on clubs to release their international players. That leaves Wales without Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Christ Tshiunza, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell, who have all returned to their Premiership clubs
Tompkins’ unavailability and Owen Watkin’s injury grant Joe Hawkins an unexpected debut at 12, partnering George North in the centres. A must-win occasion calls for Alun Wyn Jones’ experience in the second row, with the veteran lock making his first start since the Italy defeat that closed the Six Nations, while Jac Morgan, one of the few Welshmen to emerge in credit from last weekend, is joined by Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau in the back row.
Wales XV: G Thomas, K Owens, D Lewis; A Beard, AW Jones; J Morgan, J Tipuric (capt.), T Faletau; T Williams, G Anscombe; R Dyer, J Hawkins, G North, A Cuthbert; L Halfpenny.
Replacements: R Elias, R Jones, T Francis, B Carter, J Macleod; K Hardy, R Priestland, J Adams.
George North: Wales have had brutally honest week ahead of Australia game
George North says that Wales have had “a brutally honest” week ahead of an Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia.
It was arguably their worst result of rugby union’s professional era, arriving just eight months after Wales lost at home to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy.
A fourth successive victory over the Wallabies would not erase memories of the Georgia debacle, but it should at least lift spirits ahead of a tough Six Nations opener against Ireland in just 10 weeks’ time.
“I think this week has been a great example of the boys stepping up when we need to,” Wales centre North said.
George North: Wales have had brutally honest week ahead of Australia game
Wales are desperate to bounce back following the Georgia debacle
Wales vs Australia
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wales vs Australia this afternoon - as the 2022 autumn internationals come to their conclusion.
Stick with us for all the action.
