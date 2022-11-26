Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales take on Australia looking to salvage some pride after a shock loss to Georgia last week.

The autumn internationals have left Wayne Pivac and his counterpart Dave Rennie under severe pressure with less than a year until the World Cup in France.

Pivac was sitting pretty after guiding his side to Six Nations glory in 2021, but a horrid streak of eight losses from 11 Tests this year leaves him in a tough spot.

Rennie is hoping to avoid a 10th loss from just 14 games this year, but dig a little deeper and Australia have done themselves proud this fall, with victory over Scotland, single-point losses to France and Italy and then running the No 1 side in the world Ireland very close last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game at the Principality Stadium.

When is Wales vs Australia?

The match will kick off at 3:15pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Like all the 2022 autumn internationals, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Pivac has made six changes to the side that lost to Georgia, but they will be without Louis Rees-Zammit and Nick Tompkins, who are back with their English Premiership clubs given the fixture takes place outside of the international Test window.

Alun Wyn Jones makes his second start of the year, while Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins replaces Tompkins. Leigh Halfpenny is back, making his first international start of the year, with Rio Dyer and Gareth Anscombe in for Josh Adams and Rhys Priestland, with the latter pair on the bench.

The Wallabies have been hit by injuries, meaning seven changes for the visitors. Flyhalf Ben Donaldson is given the start over Noah Lolesio.

And Donaldson’s NSW Waratahs teammate Jake Gordon also starts, with Reece Hodge switching to inside centre position.

Former captain Michael Hooper has a concussion and misses the game, meaning Fraser McReight steps up. Another loss is the injured Rob Valenti, with Langi Gleeson handed a first start in the gold jersey.

Prop Taniela Tupou suffered a devastating injury to his Achilles in Dublin, which will mean a lengthy spell out.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Alex Cuthbert, 13 George North, 12 Joe Hawkins, 11 Rio Dyer, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Tomos Williams, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Justin Tipuric (captain), 6 Jac Morgan, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 4 Adam Beard, 3 Dillon Lewis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Gareth Thomas

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Josh Macleod, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Josh Adams

Australia XV: 15 Tom Wright, 14 Jordan Petaia, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Reece Hodge, 11 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 10 Ben Donaldson, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Langi Gleeson, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Jed Holloway, 5 Cadeyrn Neville, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 James Slipper (captain)

Replacements: 16 Lachlan Lonergan, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Ned Hanigan, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Jock Campbell

Odds

Wales: 8/11

Draw: 20/1

Australia: 5/4