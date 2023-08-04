Wales vs England live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s players face a last chance to impress before Steve Borthwick names his World Cup squad as they travel to Cardiff to take on Wales.

The England head coach will name his final selection of 33 players for the tournament on Monday.

Wales, meanwhile, have another couple of weeks before their squad is announced, but a number of those on the fringes of the squad will be hoping to stake their claim for a spot.

Warren Gatland’s side were beaten by their visitors at the Principality Stadium during the Six Nations.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs England?

Wales vs England is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 5 August at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 5.10pm BST. The streaming service will show all of the Summer Nations Series action.

Team news

Wales hand debuts to props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti, who both impressed for Cardiff last season. Their former teammate Max Llewellyn, who has agreed a summer move to Gloucester, is the other first capper in a starting side captained by Jac Morgan, while Leigh Halfpenny makes his 100th appearance for Wales at full back.

On the bench, former England tighthead Henry Thomas is set for a second international debut after switching allegiance, while New Zealand-born back row Taine Plumtree has impressed since being called into camp and will also wear Welsh red for the first time.

England include three debutants in their matchday 23, with flanker Tom Pearson making a first start as he bids to secure a spot in Steve Borthwick’s squad with the back row fiercely competitive. No 8 Tom Willis will similarly look to make an impact from the bench, while livewire hooker Theo Dan is aiming to build on a breakthrough season at Saracens.

While Borthwick has indicated that Marcus Smith will travel, the Harlequins playmaker will still want to shine, and should be aided by a familiar half-back partner in Danny Care.

Line-ups

Wales XV: Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Keiron Assiratti; Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; Christ Tshiunza, Jac Morgan (capt.), Aaron Wainwright; Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow; Rio Dyer, Max Llewellyn, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit; Leigh Halfpenny.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Ben Carter, Taine Plumtree; Tomos Wiliams, Dan Biggar, Mason Grady.

England XV: Ellis Genge (capt.), Jamie Blamire, Will Stuart; Dave Ribbans, George Martin; Lewis Ludlam, Tom Pearson, Alex Dombrandt; Danny Care, Marcus Smith; Joe Cokanasiga, Guy Porter, Joe Marchant, Max Malins; Freddie Steward.

Replacements: Theo Dan, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Jonny Hill, Tom Willis; Jack van Poortvliet, George Ford, Henry Slade.

Odds

Wales win 21/10

Draw 24/1

England win 1/2

Prediction

It could be a relatively scrappy encounter in Cardiff with both sides playing their first fixture of the summer. England might just edge it.Wales 19-23 England