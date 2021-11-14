Johnny Williams of Wales celebrates scoring their first try with Jonathan Davies (Getty)

Wales battle Fiji in pursuit of some much-needed momentum and confidence in what is their third Autumn Nations Series match.

The Cardiff crowd will hope to roar on Wayne Pivac's men after a heavy loss to New Zealand before suffering an agonising defeat late on to South Africa last week, with an opportunity against Australia to come next weekend.

There is a real buzz around the team with defence coach Gethin Jenkins keen to see what impact Christ Tshiunza makes, with the 19-year-old Exeter forward ready to demonstrate what he can bring. Fiji pushed Wales at the World Cup two years ago, only to succumb to a comeback after breaking out into a 10-0 lead. And it promises to be an entertaining contest, with Fiji’s DNA lending itself to an explosive brand of rugby from their dominance in the sevens format.

The contes also sees Ellis Jenkins taking the captaincy, three years removed from the Cardiff flanker’s first cap: “I’m obviously excited, but for me it’s just about trying to back up last week’s performance really. The captaincy doesn’t change too much for me. Obviously there’s a bit of decision-making and speaking to the ref, but other than that I’ll be trying to play my game in the same way as usual really.

“There’s been days where I feel really good and I think it’s going well and I’m confident. When my body’s feeling good and I’m able to train fully, then I’m confident I can play at this level and back it up. There’s obviously days when you don’t feel so good, when the doubts set in. But it’s just trying to remember where you’ve come from really, and not get too carried away with the highs or the lows.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match on Sunday.