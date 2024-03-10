(Action Images via Reuters)

Wales and France meet at the Principality Stadium this afternoon in a Six Nations clash which could determine who finishes bottom of the table.

Warren Gatland’s hosts are winless so far but have taken encouragement from the performances of his young squad which is undergoing a rebuild following the World Cup. Close defeats to Scotland and England came before a disappointing trip to Ireland where Andy Farrell’s men hammered the Welsh 31-7.

Their standing at the bottom of the table is perhaps deceptive and Gatland sense an opportunity for a significant win against the French who are also some way off their best so far in this championship.

Fabien Galthie’s side were also heavily beaten by Ireland before a controversial decision snuck them a four-point win over Scotland. Last time out they were fortunate to escape Italy with a draw and know they need to vastly improve if they hope to earn success in Cardiff.

