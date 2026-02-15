Is Wales vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Six Nations clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales face a daunting task as they welcome France to Cardiff in the second round of the Six Nations.

A heavy defeat to England represented a dispiriting opening to the campaign for Steve Tandy’s side, who were thrashed by New Zealand and South Africa in their two most recent outings at the Principality Stadium.

Things do not get any easier, either, with the championship favourites coming to town on the back of a highly-impressive showing against Ireland.

France have had plenty of time to rest and recharge after that win last Thursday, too, and may be eyeing a statement scoreline.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs France?

The Six Nations clash is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Sunday 15 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Steve Tandy makes a handful of changes to the Welsh side thrashed by England in round one. No 8 Olly Cracknell is primed for a Six Nations debut in a reshuffled back row that also includes Aaron Wainwright and Alex Mann, while a swap of props sees Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis promoted from the bench.

Joe Hawkins is preferred to Ben Thomas at 12, and will partner clubmate Eddie James. It is a five forwards to three backs bench split named by Tandy.

France are forced into a midfield rethink with all of Yoram Moefana, Nicolas Depoortere and Kalvin Gourgues ruled out of the trip to Cardiff. It is a Pau partnership paired in the centres, then, with debutant Fabien Brau-Boirie considered a top talent and alongside familiar company in Emilien Gailleton.

The rest of the starting side is unchanged, with Charles Ollivon and Mickael Guillard continuing in the second row despite the return of Thibaud Flament. The Toulouse lock has to be content with a place on the bench, from where he and Emmanuel Meafou, regular partner for club and country, could do plenty of damage. Noah Nene is another potential first-capper in jersey No 23.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Dewi Lake (capt.), 3 Tomas Francis; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Alex Mann, 8 Olly Cracknell; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Dan Edwards; 11 Josh Adams, 12 Joe Hawkins, 13 Eddie James, 14 Ellis Mee; 15 Louis Rees-Zammit.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Taine Plumtree; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Mason Grady

France XV: 1 Jean Baptiste-Gros, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Dorian Aldegheri; 4 Charles Ollivon, 5 Mickael Guillard; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Oscar Jegou, 8 Anthony Jelonch; 9 Antoine Dupont (capt.), 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Fabien Brau-Boirie, 13 Emilien Gailleton, 14 Theo Attissogbe; 15 Thomas Ramos.

Replacements: 16 Maxime Lamothe, 17 Rodrigue Neti, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Thibaud Flament, 20 Emmanuel Meafou, 21 Lenni Nouchi; 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Noah Nene.