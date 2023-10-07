✕ Close Wales says its left behind Georgia loss but Lelos aren't forgetting at the Rugby World Cup

Wales were the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals at Rugby World Cup 2023 and need just one point to earn the top spot in Pool C. Georgia, meanwhile, sit fourth and are unable to finish any higher.

This is the first time the two sides have met since Georgia’s historic one-point win at the Principality Stadium last November but Wales have won three out of the four contests against Georgia including the only previous meeting at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Warren Gatland has made six changes to the Welsh team that beat Australia in their last match. Six players who played in the loss to Georgia last year are named in the team with Gareth Thomas, George North, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Dafydd Jenkins and Louis Rees-Zammit all featuring again. They suffered a blow ahead of the game when starting fly half Gareth Anscombe was injured in the warm-up and Sam Costelow was drafted into the starting XV instead.

Follow all the action as Wales face Georgia in their final Pool C match plus get all the latest Rugby World Cup odds and tips here: