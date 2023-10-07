Wales v Georgia LIVE: Score and updates as Sam Costelow starts after Gareth Anscombe injured in warm-up
Wales need one point to top Pool C having already reached the quarter-finals
Wales were the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals at Rugby World Cup 2023 and need just one point to earn the top spot in Pool C. Georgia, meanwhile, sit fourth and are unable to finish any higher.
This is the first time the two sides have met since Georgia’s historic one-point win at the Principality Stadium last November but Wales have won three out of the four contests against Georgia including the only previous meeting at the Rugby World Cup in 2019.
Warren Gatland has made six changes to the Welsh team that beat Australia in their last match. Six players who played in the loss to Georgia last year are named in the team with Gareth Thomas, George North, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Dafydd Jenkins and Louis Rees-Zammit all featuring again. They suffered a blow ahead of the game when starting fly half Gareth Anscombe was injured in the warm-up and Sam Costelow was drafted into the starting XV instead.
Follow all the action as Wales face Georgia in their final Pool C match
Wales vs Georgia
Here come the teams.
Georgia will be hoping to execute a perfect gameplan to finish off their Rugby World Cup campaign on a high. Wales know that one point will be enough for them to win the pool.
Sam Costelow will play at 10 after the injury to Gareth Anscombe with Dan Biggar brought onto the bench.
The national anthems are sung and kick off is up next...
Wales vs Georgia
Wales are aiming to win their World Cup pool for a second successive tournament when they face Georgia in the final group game in Nantes.
Warren Gatland’s side need a point from their Pool C match in order to top the group, having already secured a quarter-final place thanks to their victory over Australia last time out.
Georgia have yet to win a game in this competition with defeats by Fiji and Australia and a draw against Portugal however they inflicted a shock 13-12 defeat on Wales when the countries last met almost a year ago.
Gareth Anscombe injured in warm-up
Bad news for Wales ahead of today’s game as starting fly half Gareth Anscombe has been injured in the warm-up. It continues Anscombe’s rotten luck with injuries as it seems like he’s tweaked a groin and he’s almost in tears on the pitch.
It means that Sam Costelow comes off the bench to start at 10 and Dan Biggar, who is nursing a pec injury and Warren Gatland wanted to rest ahead of the knockouts, joins the replacements. A real blow for Wales.
Gatland on Wales’ player rotation
“I think we have been excellent in the way we have managed the players.” Warren Gatland said about his player rotation for this World Cup.
“We pretty much have a clean bill of health, in terms of no injuries. I know that is hugely important for a country like Wales with such a small playing base, that we can’t have too many injuries.
“I don’t think there is any secret, it is just hard work. We have spoken in the past about the opportunity in World Cup years - the time you get with the players, the time you can put into things.
“These guys have worked incredibly hard.”
Wales mindful of Georgia threat
Wales know from painful experience exactly what Georgia are capable of. It was less than a year ago that Wales endured a calamity in Cardiff, losing 13-12 at the Principality Stadium as Georgia’s shock victory effectively signalled the end of Wayne Pivac’s coaching reign.
It was an abject display, even allowing for Georgia’s impressive second-half performance when their forwards took charge and pummelled Wales into submission.
Four of that starting XV will be in the line-up on Saturday – Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Tomos Williams and Gareth Thomas – and while a repeat result looks highly unlikely, Wales know they must be on their guard.
Gareth Anscombe at the controls
There would have been a collective holding of breath by Wales supporters when Dan Biggar went off injured after just 12 minutes during a record 40-6 victory over Australia in Lyon.
A pectoral muscle strain forced the fly-half’s early exit, but Wales were in safe hands as Gareth Anscombe replaced him and equalled Biggar’s best of 23 points for Wales in one World Cup game, booting a drop-goal, conversion and six penalties.
It was a wonderfully-assured display by Anscombe, who retains his place against Georgia, while Biggar recovers and remains on course to be available for the quarter-finals.
Warren Gatland has weaved his magic
When Gatland returned for a second stint as Wales head coach at the start of 2023 – his first was laden with Six Nations titles, Grand Slams and World Cup consistency – he took charge at a time when results had dropped through the floor and confidence plummeted.
The Six Nations played out against a back-drop of financial concerns in Welsh professional rugby and contractual worries for players, with strike action only averted just days before Wales met England in Cardiff.
But after an uninterrupted World Cup preparation period that started in late May, Gatland has moulded a squad seemingly on course for a third semi-final appearance during the last four global tournaments, underlining his status among the game’s finest coaches of any era.
Quarter-final opponents to be decided
While Wales got the job done early in terms of progressing from their group, a race for runners-up spot in Pool D will come down to an eliminator between Argentina and Japan on Sunday.
The Pumas have proved underwhelming so far, losing comprehensively to 14-man England, before edging out Samoa and then providing only glimpses of form when they eased past minnows Chile.
Across their three games, Japan have looked more impressive, setting up an intriguing encounter in Nantes for the likely right to face Gatland’s team at Stade Velodrome, Marseille next week.
Wales’ World Cup record against Argentina and Japan is strong – played five, won five.
Wales in charge of World Cup pool
Wales’ World Cup form has proved a far cry from the misery of last season’s Six Nations, when they only avoided the wooden spoon by beating Italy in Rome.
There were doubts whether Wales even would progress from a pool that also included Australia, Fiji and Georgia, but three-successive wins, a quarter-final place secured one game inside the distance and only one point now required to top the group highlight how dominant Gatland’s team have been.
Given their struggles of earlier in the year, few could have expected such an impressive revival.
Pool C permutations
Wales were the first team to secure their spot in the last eight with victory over Australia, and will top the pool assuming they avoid a slip-up against Georgia.
Fiji will join them if they take even a single point from their final game against Portugal due to their head-to-head win over the Wallabies, whose last hope is a Portugal upset in which Fiji fail to either score four tries or remain within seven points.
