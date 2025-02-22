Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Wales vs Ireland LIVE: Score and updates from Six Nations as hosts battle in first match of post-Gatland era

Matt Sherratt begins his interim tenure in charge as the tournament favourites come to Cardiff

Harry Latham-Coyle,Luke Baker
Saturday 22 February 2025 14:54 GMT
Interim Wales coach Sherratt prepares to host Grand Slam chasing Ireland

Wales begin life after Warren Gatland as Six Nations favourites Ireland come to Cardiff looking to continue their grand slam charge.

The first fallow week brought an end to Gatland’s second stint in charge of a nation to which he has given so much, with a 14-match losing run ultimately making his position untenable. While the search for a successor is underway, Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of this campaign and will hope to spark new life in a down-trodden squad looking to lift the gloom.

Any immediate uptick in fortunes feels, perhaps, unlikely with a formidable foe arriving at the Principality Stadium. Ireland may be missing skipper Caelan Doris among a clutch of injury absentees but this is a side that has thrived in adversity before, with their enviable depth displayed in a selection showing a number of changes but limited drop-off in strength.

Follow all of the latest from Cardiff in our live blog below:

Wales 3-10 Ireland, 34 minutes

More bright stuff from Wales, really stressing Ireland with some nimble handling. A penalty arrives soon enough - but the officials want to look at something...

Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:53

Wales 3-10 Ireland, 32 minutes

Jac Morgan crunches into Sam Prendergast, who does well to pull the flanker down.

Wales clear up to the ten metre, and WillGriff John continues a storming half by winning a breakdown penalty.

Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:51

Wales 3-10 Ireland, 31 minutes

Nicky Smith is back amongst things having passed his head injury assessment.

Wales have made a solid start in Cardiff
Wales have made a solid start in Cardiff (David Davies/PA Wire)
Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:49

Wales 3-10 Ireland, 30 minutes

Now Ireland butcher a guilt-edged chance! Garry Ringrose has green, green grass in front of him but a dreadful pass from Jamie Osborne prevents him from romping home!

Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:48

Wales 3-10 Ireland, 29 minutes

Sharp from James Lowe, booting long and chasing hard to keep Blair Murray pinned in. The Wales full-back can only clear about 30 metres from his own line.

Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:47

Wales 3-10 Ireland, 28 minutes

This feels much better in an attacking sense from Wales, more structure and purpose in phase play. Mack Hansen makes a strong spot tackle on Jac Morgan way behind the gainline to stall their momentum.

Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:46

Wales 3-10 Ireland, 26 minutes

Shelled with the line in sight! Tomos Williams, what have you done? It’s beautiful work in the build-up, Max Llewellyn helping create a break up the right that seems certain to end in a score. But Williams drops an infield pass a matter of metres away from the whitewash. How costly could that be?

Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:44

Wales 3-10 Ireland, 24 minutes

Welsh confidence swells after that penalty, lovely handling setting Ellis Mee on the run down the right. His infield kick evades the Irish backfield but Dan Sheehan scrambles back impressively to gather. Good covering from the hooker.

Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:42

PENALTY! WALES 3-10 Ireland (Gareth Anscombe, 23 minutes)

Gareth Anscombe gets Wales on the board in his Six Nations return.

Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:40

Wales 0-10 Ireland, 22 minutes

Ah! A real chance for Wales but the passes just don’t quite go to hand, an overlap on the right spurned and one on the left not accessed due to an errant pass. There is an advantage to come back for, though.

(Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle22 February 2025 14:39

