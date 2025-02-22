Interim Wales coach Sherratt prepares to host Grand Slam chasing Ireland

Wales begin life after Warren Gatland as Six Nations favourites Ireland come to Cardiff looking to continue their grand slam charge.

The first fallow week brought an end to Gatland’s second stint in charge of a nation to which he has given so much, with a 14-match losing run ultimately making his position untenable. While the search for a successor is underway, Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of this campaign and will hope to spark new life in a down-trodden squad looking to lift the gloom.

Any immediate uptick in fortunes feels, perhaps, unlikely with a formidable foe arriving at the Principality Stadium. Ireland may be missing skipper Caelan Doris among a clutch of injury absentees but this is a side that has thrived in adversity before, with their enviable depth displayed in a selection showing a number of changes but limited drop-off in strength.

Follow all of the latest from Cardiff in our live blog below: