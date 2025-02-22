Wales vs Ireland LIVE: Score and updates from Six Nations as hosts battle in first match of post-Gatland era
Matt Sherratt begins his interim tenure in charge as the tournament favourites come to Cardiff
Wales begin life after Warren Gatland as Six Nations favourites Ireland come to Cardiff looking to continue their grand slam charge.
The first fallow week brought an end to Gatland’s second stint in charge of a nation to which he has given so much, with a 14-match losing run ultimately making his position untenable. While the search for a successor is underway, Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt has been appointed on an interim basis until the end of this campaign and will hope to spark new life in a down-trodden squad looking to lift the gloom.
Any immediate uptick in fortunes feels, perhaps, unlikely with a formidable foe arriving at the Principality Stadium. Ireland may be missing skipper Caelan Doris among a clutch of injury absentees but this is a side that has thrived in adversity before, with their enviable depth displayed in a selection showing a number of changes but limited drop-off in strength.
Follow all of the latest from Cardiff in our live blog below:
Wales 3-10 Ireland, 34 minutes
More bright stuff from Wales, really stressing Ireland with some nimble handling. A penalty arrives soon enough - but the officials want to look at something...
Wales 3-10 Ireland, 32 minutes
Jac Morgan crunches into Sam Prendergast, who does well to pull the flanker down.
Wales clear up to the ten metre, and WillGriff John continues a storming half by winning a breakdown penalty.
Wales 3-10 Ireland, 31 minutes
Nicky Smith is back amongst things having passed his head injury assessment.
Wales 3-10 Ireland, 30 minutes
Now Ireland butcher a guilt-edged chance! Garry Ringrose has green, green grass in front of him but a dreadful pass from Jamie Osborne prevents him from romping home!
Wales 3-10 Ireland, 29 minutes
Sharp from James Lowe, booting long and chasing hard to keep Blair Murray pinned in. The Wales full-back can only clear about 30 metres from his own line.
Wales 3-10 Ireland, 28 minutes
This feels much better in an attacking sense from Wales, more structure and purpose in phase play. Mack Hansen makes a strong spot tackle on Jac Morgan way behind the gainline to stall their momentum.
Wales 3-10 Ireland, 26 minutes
Shelled with the line in sight! Tomos Williams, what have you done? It’s beautiful work in the build-up, Max Llewellyn helping create a break up the right that seems certain to end in a score. But Williams drops an infield pass a matter of metres away from the whitewash. How costly could that be?
Wales 3-10 Ireland, 24 minutes
Welsh confidence swells after that penalty, lovely handling setting Ellis Mee on the run down the right. His infield kick evades the Irish backfield but Dan Sheehan scrambles back impressively to gather. Good covering from the hooker.
PENALTY! WALES 3-10 Ireland (Gareth Anscombe, 23 minutes)
Gareth Anscombe gets Wales on the board in his Six Nations return.
Wales 0-10 Ireland, 22 minutes
Ah! A real chance for Wales but the passes just don’t quite go to hand, an overlap on the right spurned and one on the left not accessed due to an errant pass. There is an advantage to come back for, though.
