Wales v Italy live stream: How to watch Six Nations online and on TV

Wales and Italy will battle to avoid a Six Nations wooden spoon as the two sides kick off Super Saturday in Cardiff.

A brilliant win over Scotland and draw with France leaves Gonzalo Quesada’s Azzurri poised to avoid the bottom of the men’s table for the first time since 2015.

Warren Gatland’s side will be desperate to achieve their first win of the championship having fought well for an hour against France before succumbing to the visitors’ power last Sunday.

Wales will say farewell to one of their greats, George North, as they bid to avoid a winless Six Nations and first wooden spoon since 2003. Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Wales v Italy odds and tips here.

When is Wales v Italy?

Wales v Italy is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 16 March at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.45pm GMT. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

George North will make his 121st and final appearance in Welsh red having been recalled for a home farewell at outside centre ahead of a summer move to Provence. North reunites with Nick Tompkins in midfield having each been left out for the defeat to France in an otherwise unchanged backline.

Captain Dafydd Jenkins moves forward into the second row having been deployed at six last week, partnering Adam Beard, with Alex Mann brought back into the starting side. Dillon Lewis is also promoted from the bench at tighthead; his back-up is a potential debutant in Harri O’Connor.

Italy are without Ange Capuozzo, who fractured a finger in the win over Scotland and is replaced by Lorenzo Pani at full-back. Stephen Varney is preferred to Martin Page-Relo at scrum half and Lorenzo Cannone steps in for Ross Vintcent at number eight.

There are six forwards on the bench, with Manuel Zuliani back amongst things and Leonardo Marin once more providing backline cover.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Dillon Lewis; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt), 5 Adam Beard; 6 Alex Mann, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 George North, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cameron Winnett

Replacements: 16 Evan Lloyd, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Harri O’Connor, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Mackenzie Martin; 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady

Italy XV: 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari; 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza; 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt), 8 Lorenzo Cannone; 9 Stephen Varney, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 14 Louis Lynagh, 15 Lorenzo Pani

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Giosue Zilocchi, 19 Andrea Zambonin, 20 Ross Vintcent, 21 Manuel Zuliani; 22 Martin Page-Relo, 23 Leonardo Marin

Prediction

A narrow Welsh win. Wales 23-20 Italy.