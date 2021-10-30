Wales will look to end their 68-year wait for a victory over New Zealand when they face the All Blacks this evening in the Autumn Internationals.

Wayne Pivac’s side welcome New Zealand to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the first time since 2017, although the All Blacks defeated Wales in the bronze medal match at the Rugby World Cup in 2019. Including those matches, New Zealand have won 31 successive matches over today’s opponents, with Wales last tasting victory in this famous fixture back in 1953.

Regardless of the result, history will be made this afternoon as captain Alun Wyn Jones wins his 149th Wales cap, overtaking All Blacks legend Ritchie McCaw’s total for one country.

Jones will lead a depleted side out at the Principality, with Wales missing what is close to a first-choice 15 due to injury and unavailability, although the hosts will be backed by a 70,000-strong home crowd on what should be an electric occasion in Cardiff.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Autumn International match today.

When is Wales vs New Zealand?

The match will start at 5:15pm BST on Saturday 30 October at the Principality Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting from 4:30pm. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What’s the team news?

Wales have been hit by a number of absences, with some due to injury and others because the hosts do not have access to their contingent of players who are based in England.

The injury list includes a slew of established stars such as George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Liam Williams and Ellis Jenkins, while Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau Louis Rees-Zammit and Callum Sheedy are some of those who are also unavailable as they have not yet been released by their Premiership clubs.

New Zealand, by contrast, have been able to name what is close to a full-strength side.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Owen Lane, Jonathan Davies, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Ben Thomas.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock (capt), Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, Richie Mo’unga, Sevu Reece.

Odds

Wales: 12/1

Draw: 50/1

New Zealand: 1/33