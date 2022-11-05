Wales vs New Zealand LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international
Wayne Pivac’s side are looking to end a 69-year losing streak against the All Blacks
Wales host New Zealand in their opening autumn international in Cardiff today hoping to end a run of 32 successive defeats against the All Blacks.
New Zealand have not lost to Wales since 1953 but appear to be one of the more vulnerable All Blacks sides of recent vintage, having suffered home defeats to Ireland and Argentina this year while dropping to fourth in the world rankings.
Wales were hammered 54-16 by the All Blacks last November, before Wayne Pivac’s side endured a difficult Six Nations campaign that included a defeat to Italy. But with a year to go until the World Cup, Wales will look to get off to the perfect start by becoming the latest side to inflict defeat on New Zealand.
Follow all the action as Wales host the All Blacks in Cardiff with our blog, after the conclusion of Scotland vs Fiji:
On to Wales vs New Zealand
It is a properly hectic afternoon of rugby - we’ll have a load more reaction to Scotland’s win across the rest of the weekend, but kick off is swiftly approaching in Cardiff.
F/T! SCOTLAND 28-12 FIJI
Far from perfect for Scotland, but a solid enough win, recovering from a sloppy opening half hour to tighten up defensively and eventually take control. They will have more complete performances, and never quite put Fiji to bed, but they have their first win of the autumn.
“It was massive - the boys stepped up really well and dealt with the pressure,” Darcy Graham tells Amazon Prime. “Fiji threw everything at us, we knew how dangerous they were, so we kind of weathered the storm out and got them in the second half. We stuck to what we talked about all week.”
FULL TIME! SCOTLAND 28-12 FIJI
Scotland 28-12 Fiji, 80 minutes
Oh, that Fijian lineout just hasn’t functioned at all this afternoon. Eroni Mawi makes up for another misfire with a jackal, but Fiji knock on, and that is that.
Yellow card! Darcy Graham is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 28-12 Fiji, 79 minutes
A loose pass is delectably scooped up by Waisea Nayacalevu velvety hands, and Fiji have a rare chance to counter. Darcy Graham, named Player of the Match by the commentary team, denies them it, spearing in at the side at the ruck.
Nic Berry briefly directs his card into the face of a perplexed Ben White, but is soon informed of his error, and the right man is sent to the sin bin - to applause from the crowd.
Scotland 28-12 Fiji, 77 minutes
A curiously short penalty advantage from Nic Berry after the Scottish scrum had again been rewarded for their drive. Fiji, then, are allowed to continue after a sharp ruck pilfer.
Vinaya Habosi carries three Scottish tacklers with him, just about managing to smuggle the ball back after Berry calls the maul, but a side entry from a Fijian clearer gives Scotland a penalty.
Scotland 28-12 Fiji, 76 minutes
A tenth handling error of the day ends Fiji’s latest extravagant attacking dance. Vilimoni Botitu’s calf appears to have twinged - he receives some treatment as the two sets of forwards take a breather and ready themselves for a scrum just inside the Scotland 22.
TRY! SCOTLAND 28-12 Fiji (Ben White try, 74 minutes)
Ben White will never have an easier score!
Sharp from the scrum-half - Fiji put Vinaya Habosi on to the flank of their scrum to restore it to eight men. Habosi, intent on pushing, fails to get off the side as White sweeps around the back of a stable Scottish set-piece, and the makeshift blindside inadvertendly trips Viliame Mata, too.
All of that leaves a great chunk of open green pasture for White to run through, with barely a Fijian body in sight as he scores Scotland’s fourth try.
Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 73 minutes
Eroni Mawi rejoins affairs to ensure Fiji have sufficient qualified front-rowers on the pitch as Scotland opt to scrum again.
No try! Scotland 21-12 Fiji, 73 minutes
Scotland sweep the ball to the left and Cameron Redpath has his first international try!
Or does he? Nic Berry calls upstairs to his TMO for a check, but Brett Cronan has already spotted a knock on by Jack Dempsey at the base of a rapidly advancing Scottish scrum. The try is chalked off, but Fiji are going to drop to 14 men.
Not a great day to be a Fijian debutant - Livai Natave heads for the sin bin.
