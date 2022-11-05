(Getty Images)

Wales host New Zealand in their opening autumn international in Cardiff today hoping to end a run of 32 successive defeats against the All Blacks.

New Zealand have not lost to Wales since 1953 but appear to be one of the more vulnerable All Blacks sides of recent vintage, having suffered home defeats to Ireland and Argentina this year while dropping to fourth in the world rankings.

Wales were hammered 54-16 by the All Blacks last November, before Wayne Pivac’s side endured a difficult Six Nations campaign that included a defeat to Italy. But with a year to go until the World Cup, Wales will look to get off to the perfect start by becoming the latest side to inflict defeat on New Zealand.

Follow all the action as Wales host the All Blacks in Cardiff with our blog, after the conclusion of Scotland vs Fiji: