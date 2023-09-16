Is Wales vs Portugal on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wales are building a steady head of momentum after securing a first win of their Rugby World Cup campaign in a hard fought contest against Fiji.

Dan Biggar starred for Warren Gatland’s side, kicking 12 points before hobbling off the pitch in the second half with Wales leading 32-14. Fiji, however, almost snatched a dramatic victory with a late fightback and Wales had to make more than 250 tackles to hold on for a thrilling 32-26 win.

Their hopes of reaching a fourth successive World Cup quarter-final are now higher than a week ago and they’ll be hoping to add another triumph when they take on Portugal this afternoon. This encounter will be Portugal’s first match of the tournament on just their second appearance at the World Cup following their exit at the pool stage in 2007.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Wales vs Portgual?

Wales vs Portugal is due to kick off at 4.45pm BST on Saturday 16 September at the Stade de Nice.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

Warren Gatland has made 13 changes to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup Pool C encounter against Portugal in Nice. Gatland retains wing Louis Rees-Zammit and number eight Taulupe Faletau from the team that overcame Fiji in a ferocious contest last weekend.

Co-captain Dewi Lake leads Wales after recovering from a knee injury, while scrum-half Tomos Williams wins his 50th cap and there are first World Cup starts for the likes of centre Mason Grady and lock Christ Tshiunza. This is the match game to rest key members of the starting XV and give the more fringe players in the squad time on the pitch.

Portugal, meanwhile, are boosted ahead of their first World Cup match for 16 years by the return to fitness of wing Raffaele Storti after injury.

Line-ups

Wales XV: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Louis Rees Zammit, 13-Mason Grady, 12-Johnny William, 11-Rio Dyer, 10-Gareth Anscombe, 9-Tomos Williams, 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Dewi Lake, 3-Dillon Lewis, 4-Christ Tshiunza, 5-Dafydd Jenkins, 6-Dan Lydiate, 7-Tommy Reffell, 8-Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Corey Domachowski, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Taine Basham, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Sam Costelow, 23-Josh Adams.

Portugal XV: 15-Nuno Sousa Guedes, 14-Vincent Pinto, 13-José Lima, 12-Tomás Appleton, 11-Rodrigo Marta, 10-Jerónimo Portela, 9-Samuel Marques, 1-Francisco Fernandes, 2-Mike Tadjer, 3-Anthony Alves, 4-José Madeira, 5-Steevy Cerqueira, 6-João Granate, 7-Nicolas Martins, 8-Rafael Simões.

Replacements: 16-David Costa, 17-Lionel Campergue, 18-Diogo Hasse Ferreira, 19-Martim Belo, 20-David Wallis, 21-Pedro Lucas, 22-Joris Moura, 23-Raffaele Storti.

Odds

Wales win 1/100

Draw 25/1

Portugal 50/1

Prediction

Wales will rest players but still outclass a Portugal side playing in just their second ever World Cup.

Wales 42-10 Portugal.