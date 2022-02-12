Wales host Scotland in the Six Nations in Cardiff today following contrasting opening results for both teams.

Scotland are in a buoyant mood after defeating England in a thriller at Murrayfield and are aiming to win consecutive matches to open their Six Nations campaign.

To do so, they must win in Cardiff for the first time in 20 years. Wales have won the last eight Six Nations meetings between the teams at the Principality Stadium but find themselves under pressure following their heavy defeat to Ireland on the opening weekend.

Wales have not lost their first two matches of a Six Nations since 2007 and they must beat Scotland to salvage any remaining hopes they have for a successful tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Wales vs Scotland?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 12 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 1:15pm. The match will also be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

It will also be shown live on S4C in Wales, with coverage there starting from 1:45pm.

Team news

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan a Test debut. Morgan, 22, replaces Ellis Jenkins and lines up at openside flanker in a reshaped back-row that also sees Ross Moriarty start at number eight instead of Aaron Wainwright, with Taine Basham wearing the number six shirt.

Elsewhere, Alex Cuthbert makes a first Six Nations appearance for five years, being preferred to Johnny McNicholl. But Cuthbert’s fellow wing Josh Adams, who started at outside centre in last Saturday’s Six Nations opener, is ruled out because of a tight calf muscle, so Owen Watkin fills the number 13 position.

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old went off in the second half of last weekend’s victory over England and the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed that his campaign is over.

In one of five changes to the side that started the Calcutta Cup match, Ritchie will be replaced by Exeter’s Sam Skinner for this weekend’s trip to the Principality Stadium.

In a new front-row, Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel starting alongside hooker Stuart McInally, while Glasgow’s Sione Tuipulotu comes in to make his third Scotland appearance at inside centre.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales: 15. Liam Williams 14. Alex Cuthbert 13. Owen Watkin 12. Nick Tompkins 11. Louis Rees-Zammit 10. Dan Biggar 9. Tomos Williams 1. Wyn Jones 2. Ryan Elias 3. Tomas Francis 4. Will Rowlands 5. Adam Beard 6. Taine Basham 7. Jac Morgan 8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake 17. Gareth Thomas 18. Dillon Lewis 19. Seb Davies 20. Aaron Wainwright 21. Gareth Davies 22. Callum Sheedy 23. Jonathan Davies

Scotland: 15. Stuart Hogg 14. Darcy Graham 13. Chris Harris 12. Sione Tuipulotu 11. Duhan van der Merwe 10. Finn Russell 9. Ali Price 1. Pierre Schoeman 2. Stuart McInally 3. WP Nel 4. Jonny Gray 5. Grant Gilchrist 6. Sam Skinner 7. Hamish Watson 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. George Turner 17. Rory Sutherland 18. Zander Fagerson 19. Magnus Bradbury 20. Rory Darge 21. Ben White 22. Blair Kinghorn 23. Cameron Redpath

Odds

Wales win: 5/4

Scotland win: 3/4

Prediction

I’d have Scotland are clearer favourites than the odds suggest. Wales are stricken by injuries and Scotland are a team in form. If they can overcome history and expectation, there’s no reason why they can’t win as comfortably as Ireland did last weekend.