Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Six Nations rugby score and updates as Jac Morgan makes debut today
Follow live updates as Scotland travel to Cardiff aiming to bolster their Six Nations bid after a fine win over England
The Six Nations rolls into a second week as Wales relish a home opener in Cardiff against Scotland in need of a win to launch their campaign. Wayne Pivac’s side were depleted last week with Ireland flexing their muscle in a 29-7 win in Dublin. There is no shame in losing to an Irish side on fire and currently on a nine-game win streak, but Scotland will be buoyed by their own form after edging England to lift the Calcutta Cup, hanging on at Murrayfield to clinch a 20-17 victory.
Here we have a fiery atmosphere awaiting the Scots, with Pivac’s side aiming to extend a 15-year run since losing their opening two Six Nations matches and the capacity 74,000 fans will likely lift Wales’ level after a disappointing star. Scotland do not have happy memories of Cardiff, with 20 years of hurt since Brendan Laney and Duncan Hodge kicked injury-time penalties for a famous win, but Stuart Hogg is relishing the opportunity and in Finn Russell, the visitors have a weapon to cause the Welsh havoc, with the fly-half magician one of the most entertaining players in this year’s Six Nations.
The key to this battle may emerge at the breakdown, with Scotland flanker Hamish Watson, last year’s Six Nations player of the tournament, hoping to repeat his record output of 163 tackles without missing one, meaning Wales’ two openside specialists Taine Basham and debutant Jac Morgan must be in top form to give the hosts a chance.
Follow all the live updates from the Principality Stadium in the live blog below:
Wales vs Scotland: Talking Points
Scotland beat England last week while Wales lost to Ireland.
Scotland try to end another streak
Twickenham and Paris last year; Cardiff this? Gregor Townsend’s Scots have developed something of a habit of ending away Six Nations losing runs, and they will perhaps never have a better opportunity to win at the Principality Stadium than this. Of course, much of this side know what beating Wales in Wales feels like - but a behind-closed-doors affair in Llanelli is very different fare to an afternoon in this great rugby cathedral. The bars may shut at half-time, the beer may be weakened and the Welsh side may not find itself in particularly rude health but captain Stuart Hogg knows precisely what awaits his side.
Stuart Hogg relishing challenge as Scotland head into Cardiff cauldron
The Scotland captain regards the Principality Stadium as his favourite venue away from Murrayfield
Jamie Ritchie ruled out of Six Nations as Scotland make five changes
Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury.
The 25-year-old went off in the second half of last weekend’s victory over England and the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed, while announcing the team to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, that his campaign is over.
In one of five changes to the side that started the Calcutta Cup match, Ritchie will be replaced by Exeter’s Sam Skinner for this weekend’s trip to the Principality Stadium.
There are three changes to Gregor Townsend’s front row for the match in Cardiff, with Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel starting alongside hooker Stuart McInally.
Glasgow’s Sione Tuipulotu comes in to make his third Scotland appearance at inside centre.
Scotland team to face Wales
15. Stuart Hogg 14. Darcy Graham 13. Chris Harris 12. Sione Tuipulotu 11. Duhan van der Merwe 10. Finn Russell 9. Ali Price 1. Pierre Schoeman 2. Stuart McInally 3. WP Nel 4. Jonny Gray 5. Grant Gilchrist 6. Sam Skinner 7. Hamish Watson 8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements: 16. George Turner 17. Rory Sutherland 18. Zander Fagerson 19. Magnus Bradbury 20. Rory Darge 21. Ben White 22. Blair Kinghorn 23. Cameron Redpath
Kicking off Six Nations Round Two
It’s a big old Six Nations Saturday, with a rather large evening helping of France against Ireland to follow an afternoon hors d’oeuvre at the Principality Stadium. Based on what looks to be a crowded, convivial morning on the Cardiff streets, the Welsh public are relishing the chance to get back amongst things in this competition for the first time in two years as Wayne Pivac’s side look to bounce back from their Irish disappointment.
Wales makes four changes for Scotland Six Nations clash
Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan a Test debut in Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland.
Morgan, 22, replaces Ellis Jenkins and lines up at openside flanker in a reshaped back-row that also sees Ross Moriarty start at number eight instead of Aaron Wainwright, with Taine Basham wearing the number six shirt.
Elsewhere, Morgan’s Ospreys colleague – wing Alex Cuthbert – makes a first Six Nations appearance for five years, being preferred to Johnny McNicholl.
But Cuthbert’s fellow wing Josh Adams who started at outside centre in last Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin that Wales lost 29-7, is ruled out because of a tight calf muscle, so Owen Watkin fills the number 13 position.
Pivac has resisted any temptation to make further changes, while captain Dan Biggar makes his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, becoming the ninth Welshman to achieve that feat.
Wales team to face Scotland
15. Liam Williams 14. Alex Cuthbert 13. Owen Watkin 12. Nick Tompkins 11. Louis Rees-Zammit 10. Dan Biggar 9. Tomos Williams 1. Wyn Jones 2. Ryan Elias 3. Tomas Francis 4. Will Rowlands 5. Adam Beard 6. Taine Basham 7. Jac Morgan 8. Ross Moriarty
Replacements: 16. Dewi Lake 17. Gareth Thomas 18. Dillon Lewis 19. Seb Davies 20. Aaron Wainwright 21. Gareth Davies 22. Callum Sheedy 23. Jonathan Davies
When is Wales vs Scotland?
The match will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 12 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC One, with coverage starting from 1:15pm. The match will also be available to watch online on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
It will also be shown live on S4C in Wales, with coverage there starting from 1:45pm.
Is Wales vs Scotland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and more
Everything you need to know as the second weekend of the Six Nations kicks off with a huge clash in Cardiff
Dan Biggar shifts pressure on to Scotland ahead of Wales test
Wales captain Dan Biggar believes that Scotland will not be devoid of pressure in Saturday’s Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium.
Scotland have not won in Cardiff since 2002, losing eight Six Nations Tests, a World Cup warm-up game and an autumn international.
But based on last weekend’s opening Guinness Six Nations exchanges, they are viewed by many as clear favourites after a Calcutta Cup success against England while Wales were demolished by Ireland in Dublin.
“We know they are coming in good form and confident, but there is a bit of pressure on them that they have been talked up and they have to try and win a championship, from what I am hearing,” Biggar said. “Let’s see how they go in the tournament, and we will judge them at the end of it.”
Dan Biggar shifts pressure on to Scotland ahead of Wales test
Captain hopes Wales can burst Scottish bubble at the Principality Stadium
Wales vs Scotland
