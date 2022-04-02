Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations rugby score and latest updates today
Wales host their first game of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, with Scotland making the trip down to Cardiff. A new era for Welsh women’s rugby began in fine fashion in Dublin last week, with Ioan Cunningham’s side roaring back to beat Ireland in the first game since the introduction of a number of full and part-time contracts.
It was a tougher start for Scotland, though there were plenty of positives for Bryan Easson to take from defeat to England, with the final losing margin not perhaps reflective of a tough contest. With a settled side looking towards the World Cup in New Zealand later in the year, Easson and his team will be keen to secure a big away win in what should be an evenly-matched contest. A new record crowd for a standalone women’s fixture in Wales is expected at Cardiff Arms Park this evening, with kick-off at 4.45pm BST and all of the action live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.
Follow all the Women’s Six Nations latest updates and live action from Wales vs Scotland below - PLUS the end of the match between France and Ireland:
TRY! FRANCE 40-5 Ireland (Emilie Boulard try, 68 minutes)
And a simple run-in for Emilie Boulard! Ireland weren’t back ten when they desperately cut down Jessy Tremouliere, so France can play with all the freedom they need. Gabrielle Vernier pulls back her pass to centre partner Maelle Filopon, who could probably have crossed herself but recognises that an arriving Boulard outside her will have an even more straightforward scoring task.
Tremouliere adds the extra two points from the tee.
France 33-5 Ireland, 67 minutes
A penalty to France at the breakdown and Jessy Tremouliere taps and goes! Space on the left...
France 33-5 Ireland, 66 minutes
Good from Ireland, getting the ball away quickly from the scrum...
But then rather throwing the ball away in their own 22. France back in possession in advanced enemy territory.
France 33-5 Ireland, 64 minutes
Having been out-muscled by Wales last week, Ireland’s maul defence has been much improved today. France are held up after making little progress, with Hannah O’Connor right at the centre of it, clasping tightly on to the ball.
France 33-5 Ireland, 63 minutes
French scrum penalty. Ireland continue to struggle. This time the kick finds the corner.
That is cue for captain Gaelle Hermet, another Toulouse favourite, to leave, replaced by Julie Annery.
France 33-5 Ireland, 62 minutes
Emilie Boulard hits her line at pace but can’t gather the pass to her cleanly. Ireland scrum feed...
France 33-5 Ireland, 61 minutes
A rather large ovation for home hero Laure Sansus as the Toulouse scrum-half is replaced by Alexandra Chambon. A typically excellent performance from the scrum-half.
France 33-5 Ireland, 60 minutes
Jessy Tremouliere has assumed touch-kicking duties but skews it infield. Out of character.
France 33-5 Ireland, 59 minutes
The two new French props Deshaye and Khalfaoui ensure there is no drop-off in intensity at scrum-time, properly beasting their Irish counterparts.
France 33-5 Ireland, 58 minutes
Both sides make changes with Ireland beginning to just fight back. Hannah O’Connor, Kathryn Dane and Emma Hooban are on for Ireland, while Assia Khalfaoui, Annaelle Deshaye, Celine Ferer and Jessy Tremouliere introduced for France.
O’Connor takes a bang and requires some treatment as Dane prepares to feed a scrum.
