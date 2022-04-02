Wales beat Ireland in their opening fixture of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations (Getty Images)

Wales host their first game of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, with Scotland making the trip down to Cardiff. A new era for Welsh women’s rugby began in fine fashion in Dublin last week, with Ioan Cunningham’s side roaring back to beat Ireland in the first game since the introduction of a number of full and part-time contracts.

It was a tougher start for Scotland, though there were plenty of positives for Bryan Easson to take from defeat to England, with the final losing margin not perhaps reflective of a tough contest. With a settled side looking towards the World Cup in New Zealand later in the year, Easson and his team will be keen to secure a big away win in what should be an evenly-matched contest. A new record crowd for a standalone women’s fixture in Wales is expected at Cardiff Arms Park this evening, with kick-off at 4.45pm BST and all of the action live on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

Follow all the Women’s Six Nations latest updates and live action from Wales vs Scotland below - PLUS the end of the match between France and Ireland: