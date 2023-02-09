Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland hope to build on another win over England as they host Wales on the second weekend of Six Nations action.

Gregor Townsend urged his side that a third successive Calcutta Cup win would count for little if not backed up by a productive homecoming after persistent struggles backing up their best performances in the last few years.

Wales have won five of the last six meetings between the two sides that now contest the Doddie Weir Cup, but will have to show much more than they did against Ireland in Round One.

The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous first half-an-hour and heavy defeat.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the team news?

Scotland are not believed to have any fresh injury concerns after their Calcutta Cup win, and have been boosted by the return to full availability of Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson. The pair missed the trip to Twickenham after injury but are back in contention, and could feature in a 23 that Gregor Townsend otherwise seems likely to stick with after a positive performance.

A solid showing could keep Luke Crosbie his starting spot at seven ahead of Edinburgh teammate Watson, but Fagerson’s return may displace WP Nel to the bench.

After initially ruling Alun Wyn Jones out of their trip to Murrayfield, Wales have now clarified that the lock is available after passing brain injury checks and recovering from a neck injury that forced his withdrawal against Ireland. The veteran is far from a certain starter, however, with Exeter Chiefs pair Daffyd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza pushing for places in the back five of the pack.

Tomas Francis was another who failed to finish the opening fixture in Cardiff; Dillon Lewis may begin at tighthead with Leon Brown called up to the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XV: 15. Stuart Hogg, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. George Turner, 3. Zander Fagerson, 4. Richie Gray, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie (capt.), 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown, 17. Jamie Bhatti, 18. WP Nel, 19. Jonny Gray, 20. Hamish Watson, 21. George Horne, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Chris Harris

Wales XV: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Josh Adams, 13. George North, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Rio Hawkins, 10. Dan Biggar 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Ken Owens (capt.), 3. Dillon Lewis, 4. Adam Beard, 5. Daffyd Jenkins, 6. Christ Tshiunza, 7. Jac Morgan, 8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16. Scott Baldwin, 17. Gareth Thomas, 18. Leon Brown , 19. Alun Wyn Jones, 20. Justin Tipuric, 21. Rhys Webb, 22. Owen Williams, 23. Alex Cuthbert

When is Scotland vs Wales?

Scotland vs Wales is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 11 February at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

The match is due to be shown live on BBC One, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Registered users can stream the game via the BBC iPlayer.