Warren Gatland begins his second spell in charge against tournament favourites Ireland
Wales will begin a new era in this year’s Six Nations as Warren Gatland starts his second spell as head coach.
The 59-year-old has returned to the Principality following the sacking of Wayne Pivac. In his first spell in charge Gatland led Wales to four Six Nations titles, as well as three Grand Slams.
Wales are “underdogs” this year, however, after winning just one match at last year’s Six Nations tournament and finishing with a defeat to Italy.
“The underdog tag is something I’ve found in the past the Welsh boys tend to relish,” Gatland said ahead of this year’s tournament. “They like people writing them off, as it tends to motivate them.”
Here’s everything you need to know.
What are Wales’ Six Nations fixtures?
Round 1
Saturday 4 February
Wales vs Ireland, 2.15pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)
Round 2
Saturday 11 February
Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)
Round 3
Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)
Round 4
Saturday 11 March
Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)
Round 5
Saturday 18 March
France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)
