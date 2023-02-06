Jump to content

What are Wales' Six Nations fixtures?

Warren Gatland continues his second spell in charge against Scotland

Sports Staff
Monday 06 February 2023 09:57
Comments
Wales continue preparations for their Six Nations opener against Ireland

Wales are going back to the future in this year’s Six Nations as Warren Gatland starts his second spell as head coach.

The 59-year-old has returned to the Principality following the sacking of Wayne Pivac. In his first go-round, Gatland led Wales to four Six Nations titles, as well as three grand slams.

Wales are “underdogs” this year, however, after winning just one match at last year’s Six Nations and finishing with a defeat to Italy. An opening-round 34-10 defeat to Ireland, where they were blown away in the first half, suggests it could be a long spring for Gatland and co.

“The underdog tag is something I’ve found in the past the Welsh boys tend to relish,” Gatland said ahead of this year’s tournament. “They like people writing them off, as it tends to motivate them.”

Here are Wales’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

What are Wales’ Six Nations fixtures?

Round 1

Saturday 4 February

Wales 10-34 Ireland

Round 2

Saturday 11 February

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (BBC & S4C)

Round 3

Wales vs England, 4.45pm, Principality Stadium, Cardiff (BBC & S4C)

Round 4

Saturday 11 March

Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm, Stadio Olimpico, Rome (ITV)

Round 5

Saturday 18 March

France vs Wales, 2.45pm, Stade de France, Paris (ITV)

