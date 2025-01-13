Liam Williams and Taulupe Faletau return to Wales squad for Six Nations but Warren Gatland dealt injury blow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named two uncapped players in his squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

Scarlets wing Ellis Mee and Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards have been included in a 34-strong group that will be captained by flanker Jac Morgan, who takes over the leadership reins from an injured Dewi Lake.

This season’s Autumn Nations Series fly-halves Gareth Anscombe and Sam Costelow are not included, with the latter set to miss the whole tournament.

Costelow was hurt during the Scarlets’ EPCR Challenge Cup defeat against Gloucester on Friday, suffering a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

“Sam has a fracture of the collarbone and is likely to be out of action for around 12 weeks,” the Scarlets said.

Costelow apart, other injury absentees include Lake’s fellow hooker Ryan Elias, Ospreys lock Adam Beard, Bath prop Archie Griffin and Cardiff back Mason Grady, while Max Llewellyn, Cameron Winnett, Rio Dyer and Taine Plumtree are also not in the squad.

Gatland, meanwhile, has handed recalls to experienced campaigners Taulupe Faletau - who has not played for Wales since the 2023 World Cup because of injury - Josh Adams and Liam Williams.

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry, who walked out of the Wales squad last summer, is also back, along with Sale prop WillGriff John and Scarlets centre Joe Roberts.

Wales have lost their last 12 Test matches and are without an international victory since beating Georgia in Nantes 15 months ago.

open image in gallery Warren Gatland’s side have lost their last 12 Test matches ( PA Wire )

They face a daunting Six Nations opener against France in Paris on 31 January, which is followed by a Rome appointment with Italy eight days later.

Wales’ miserable autumn campaign saw a Welsh Rugby Union review conducted into the national squad’s performances, with a further assessment planned after the Six Nations.

Gatland said: “We’ve selected a squad that we feel has a good blend of exciting young talent and experience. This group of players has a huge amount of potential and we will be working incredibly hard together this campaign.

“The Six Nations is a special competition full of passion and some great rivalries, and we have a good challenge to start the Championship away in France.

open image in gallery Ospreys fly half Dan Edwards has earned his first call up ( Getty Images )

“I am excited for our campaign to kick off, and we are looking to hit the ground running when the squad convenes.

“Every single training session is incredibly important in terms of our preparation for that first game, and I will be looking to see a lot of hard work and everyone working together.

“As ever, there are going to be some very disappointed players who have missed out on selection. The message to them is keep working hard, because you never know what may happen.”

Wales Six Nations squad:

Backs - Josh Adams (Cardiff), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff), Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Josh Hathaway (Gloucester), Eddie James (Scarlets), Ellis Mee (Scarlets), Blair Murray (Scarlets), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Tom Rogers (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Liam Williams (Saracens), Rhodri Williams (Dragons), Tomos Williams (Gloucester).

Forwards - Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), James Botham (Cardiff), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter), WillGriff John (Sale), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys, captain), Sam Parry (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester), Will Rowlands (Racing 92), Nicky Smith (Leicester), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Freddie Thomas (Gloucester), Henry Thomas (Scarlets), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter), Aaaron Wainwright (Dragons), Teddy Williams (Cardiff).

PA