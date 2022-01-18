Wales Six Nations squad LIVE: Wayne Pivac reveals group for 2022 tournament
Wales will name an expanded 36-man group for the tournament
Defending champions Wales have plenty to consider ahead of the naming of their squad for the 2022 Six Nations.
Wayne Pivac’s side will be without their skipper for the defence of their Six Nations crown – Alun Wyn Jones is recuperating from a shoulder injury, and is set to miss the tournament.
Jones is among a star-studded list of absentees with which Pivac must contend, with as many as nine British and Irish Lions likely to miss the start of the tournament at the very least. Jones, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Ross Moriarty and Josh Navidi could all be absent.
As ever, the competition for back-row places is fierce even in the absence of a couple of old-stagers. Autumn stars Taine Basham and Ellis Jenkins are almost certain to be included, while developing force Jac Morgan has been in eye-catching form at the Ospreys. Cardiff-bound Wasps openside Thomas Young is now available, too.
Behind the scrum, Pivac is expected to narrow down a group of four fly-halves selected for the Autumn Nations Series to three – Callum Sheedy and Rhys Priestland look most vulnerable.
Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies, alongside Jenkins, shape as leading contenders to take the captaincy in the absence of Jones.
Wales begin their tournament in Dublin for a meeting with Ireland before welcoming Scotland to the Principality Stadium a week later. The removal of crowd restrictions by the Welsh government means full crowds are expected in Cardiff for all three of Wales’ home games in the 2022 tournament.
Follow live updates, reaction and analysis below as Pivac releases his 36-man squad following England’s announcement:
Owen Farrell will be England captain
One thing that is made very clear in the announcement is that Owen Farrell retains the England captaincy. Courtney Lawes performed the duties well in his absence in the autumn but Eddie Jones maintains that Farrell is the right man to lead England.
And the England head coach has just arrived at his post-announcement press conference, so we will bring you some of what he says now...
No Manu Tuilagi, Sam Underhill or Elliot Daly
Beyond George Ford and the Vunipola brothers, who have not forced their way back in, the highest profile omissions are Manu Tuilagi, Sam Underhill and Elliot Daly.
Daly missed the autumn with a stress fracture in his back but is fit again and thus a surprising exclusion, while Underhill’s absence comes as a real shock - the openside had a solid autumn, combining well with Tom Curry, but appears to have paid the price for Bath’s struggles at club level and a desire to look at other back-row options.
We await an update on Tuilagi’s fitness - it may be that the centre comes back into the mix for England’s opener at Murrayfield if he proves his match readiness at club level over the next couple of weeks.
Six new faces
We will be hearing from Eddie Jones shortly but let’s dig into the squad in depth for a moment, starting with the six uncapped inclusions.
As teased, Alfie Barbeary and Orlando Bailey earn call-ups, while centre Luke Northmore is rewarded for consistent club form. Ollie Chessum, a workaholic, versatile 21-year-old from Leicester, joins Barbeary in the back-row mix while the dynamic Ollie Hassell-Collins and Tommy Freeman will jostle for places in the back three with no place for Adam Radwan.
England squad for Six Nations training camp - Backs
BACKS Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap) Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped) Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps) Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped) George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped) Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps) Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps) Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped) Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps) Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps) Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps) Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)
England squad for Six Nations training camp - Forwards
FORWARDS Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped) Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps) Ollie Chessum, Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps) Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps) Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps) Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps) Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps) Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps) Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps) Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps) Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)
BREAKING: England name 36-man squad ahead of 2022 Six Nations
Manu Tuilagi
The squad announcement is not far away at all now, but will Manu Tuilagi be included? The centre is yet to make his return to action after suffering his latest injury against South Africa in the autumn, though is expected to be back for Sale at some point before the end of the month. However with those involved at the Brighton training camp perhaps unlikely to feature for their clubs in the weekend before the start of the Six Nations, might Tuilagi be left out of the 36-player group to build up his fitness? We’ll find out in ten minutes or so.
Will any bolters make it?
It also wouldn’t be an Eddie Jones England squad without a surprise or two. One under-the-radar name who is believed to have been under consideration is Kyle Hatherell, Worcester Warriors’ South African-born back-rower who would offer plenty of physicality. The back row is an area of strength for England but Jones likes to look at new faces - could Hatherell or another unexpected name be included?
Room for an apprentice or two?
Eddie Jones likes to look to the future with his squads, often including younger players that he perceives as having real potential with an “apprentice” tag, allowing them to gain experience with the group without being included in the main squad.
That may be the route into this squad for Orlando Bailey, the young Bath fly-half with plenty of fine qualities.
New names in the frame
A group of 36 should allow Eddie Jones a chance to look at some newer faces. Boisterous back-rower bruiser Alfie Barbeary is among those tipped for a call-up having moved more permanently to the back of the scrum having come through as an impressive age-group hooker.
The Independent also understands that Jones and his coaching staff have been impressed by a number of Harlequins. Defensively sound wing Cadan Murley and well-rounded centre Luke Northmore have put themselves in contention with a series of solid showings, while resurgent tighthead Will Collier, who earned two caps in Argentina in 2017, is another who could sneak in.
