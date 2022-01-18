Wales will name an expanded 36-man group for the tournament (PA Wire)

Defending champions Wales have plenty to consider ahead of the naming of their squad for the 2022 Six Nations.

Wayne Pivac’s side will be without their skipper for the defence of their Six Nations crown – Alun Wyn Jones is recuperating from a shoulder injury, and is set to miss the tournament.

Jones is among a star-studded list of absentees with which Pivac must contend, with as many as nine British and Irish Lions likely to miss the start of the tournament at the very least. Jones, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Dan Lydiate, Ross Moriarty and Josh Navidi could all be absent.

As ever, the competition for back-row places is fierce even in the absence of a couple of old-stagers. Autumn stars Taine Basham and Ellis Jenkins are almost certain to be included, while developing force Jac Morgan has been in eye-catching form at the Ospreys. Cardiff-bound Wasps openside Thomas Young is now available, too.

Behind the scrum, Pivac is expected to narrow down a group of four fly-halves selected for the Autumn Nations Series to three – Callum Sheedy and Rhys Priestland look most vulnerable.

Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies, alongside Jenkins, shape as leading contenders to take the captaincy in the absence of Jones.

Wales begin their tournament in Dublin for a meeting with Ireland before welcoming Scotland to the Principality Stadium a week later. The removal of crowd restrictions by the Welsh government means full crowds are expected in Cardiff for all three of Wales’ home games in the 2022 tournament.

