Wales vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 autumn international fixture tonight
Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies takes over the captaincy from an injured Alun Wyn Jones as Wales target a fifth successive home victory over the Springboks. A number of other injury absentees include Jones' fellow British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and George North.
But Wales, beaten 54-16 by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend, are bolstered by returning stars such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar.
The Springboks knocked Wales out of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments, but South Africa's recent record in Cardiff is poor by their standards. They have lost four successive Tests in the Welsh capital since claiming a 24-15 victory eight years ago. Follow latest updates and analysis:
Wales 3-0 South Africa (Biggar pen 10’)
10 mins: So close to an opening try for Wales! From the lineout they work the ball over to the opposite flank and find Rees-Zammit in space. It takes three South Africa players, including Kolisi, to force the winger out of play as he reached for the line.
But the ball comes back for an earlier penalty, and Biggar sticks it through the post to give Wales an early lead.
Wales 0-0 South Africa
8 mins: With Wales pushing, Kwagga Smith gets in at the breakdown to turn the ball over. South Africa kick for touch but Wales come straight back...
Wales 0-0 South Africa
6 mins: Wales kick for touch and gain some territory as they win the lineout, before they draw a second penalty on South Africa. I think on Jantjies.
Biggar goes for the corner and Wales are inside the South Africa 10!
Wales 0-0 South Africa
5 mins: The exchange of kicks continues, as South Africa press for the turnover on the Wales 22. But Wales draw the penalty on Mbonambi, and that brings the first stoppage of play after five minutes.
Wales 0-0 South Africa
3 mins: Willemse sends the ball into the Wales half from deep and there are hearts in mouths as Rees-Zammitt and Tomos Williams almost run into each other as they had their eyes on the ball. Wales are able to recover, however.
Wales 0-0 South Africa
1 min: An immediate exchange of kicks between Biggar and Pollard sets the tone, perhaps, but the Welsh pressure is good and Pollard loses a couple of yards as he slips on the greasy turf.
KICK-OFF! Wales 0-0 South Africa
Biggar sends it high into the Cardiff sky as this Autumn International gets underway!
Wales vs South Africa
Stirring stuff as always from Wales, particularly, I’m sure, for Ellis Jenkins as he makes his first Wales appearance in three years.
Kick-off is coming up shortly!
Wales vs South Africa
Over at Twickenham, England have just put the finishing touches on a 69-3 mauling of Tonga.
Let’s hope this evening’s match is a little more competitive...
Wales vs South Africa
South Africa enter the Principality Stadium, which is not quite full but pretty close to it, followed by Wales and the eruption of red-hot flames at pitch-side.
Time for the anthems.
