Wales face South Africa in Cardiff (PA)

Follow live coverage of Wales vs South Africa from Cardiff tonight.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies takes over the captaincy from an injured Alun Wyn Jones as Wales target a fifth successive home victory over the Springboks. A number of other injury absentees include Jones' fellow British and Irish Lions Ken Owens, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric and George North.

But Wales, beaten 54-16 by New Zealand in their Autumn Nations Series opener last weekend, are bolstered by returning stars such as Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Biggar.

The Springboks knocked Wales out of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup tournaments, but South Africa's recent record in Cardiff is poor by their standards. They have lost four successive Tests in the Welsh capital since claiming a 24-15 victory eight years ago. Follow latest updates and analysis: