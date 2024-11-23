Wales v South Africa LIVE rugby: Build-up and updates as crisis-hit Wales face daunting Springboks test
Follow all the action from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as Wales try to pull off a huge upset and avoid a winless 2024
Wales will look to avoid the ignominy of a winless 2024 as they face reigning double world champions South Africa in Cardiff as huge underdogs this afternoon.
Warren Gatland’s side look completely bereft of confidence and belief as their losing streak has reached a record-breaking 11 games and they are massive outsiders at 20-1 with bookmakers, despite being on home soil, to stun a fearsome Springboks side at the Principality Stadium.
Gatland has looked like something of a broken man at points over the last year and questions about his job security have hugely increased following the historically bad past 12 months, with a real chance that he may leave before the Six Nations begins in February.
A young, inexperienced Welsh team will hope to give a good account of themselves in their Autumn Nations Series finale but even a Springboks side that Rassie Erasmus has made a handful of changes to should have far too much for their hosts after already beating England and Scotland this autumn to follow up their summer Rugby Championship success.
When is Wales vs South Africa?
Wales vs South Africa is due to kick off at 5.40pm GMT on Saturday 23 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 5.15pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
A wounded Wales face the toughest of tasks against South Africa as Warren Gatland’s side welcome the world champions to Cardiff.
An 11th defeat in a row against Australia condemned Wales to the worst run in their history, with growing doubt over head coach Gatland’s future.
Things don’t get easier at all with the Springboks in town — Rassie Erasmus’s tourists may be yet to hit their Rugby Championship heights but both Scotland and England have been beaten by two scores or more.
With Wales so lacking in confidence, another damaging afternoon could be on the cards but a young side will be hoping to show their spirit in their final Autumn Nations Series fixture.
Wales v South Africa
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wales v South Africa from Cardiff.
Warren Gatland’s Wales will try to avoid a winless 2024 but the signs aren’t positive as they face the fearsome, double reigning world champion Springboks with almost no one giving them a chance of springing an upset
