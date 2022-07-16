Wales and South Africa go head to head in Cape Town to decide their summer series after an enthralling first two games that both came right down to the wire and ended with a victory apiece.

Following a dismal Six Nations, which included being on the wrong end of Italy’s first win in the competition for seven years, expectations were low for Wales as they faced the world champions but Wayne Pivac’s men came agonisingly close to snatching glory in the series opener before finally getting their first-ever victory over the Springboks on South African soil a week ago.

The fact that just one of the last 11 clashes between the sides have been decided by a double-digit margin of victory suggests another thriller is on deck at DHL Stadium, while Boks coach Jacques Nienaber reverts to a starting XV that much more closely resembles the side from the series opener than the second Test line-up.

Regardless of the result in Cape Town, the tour will be seen as an unqualified success from a Welsh perspective and Dan Biggar has captained them superbly despite missing a number of key players through injury. If he can skipper them to a truly remarkable series win, then his legacy will be even further secured.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the third and final Test:

Teams

Wayne Pivac has made just one change to his starting XV for the decisive third Test with wing Josh Adams - who scored the crucial late try last Saturday - coming for the injured Alex Cuthbert, in a reversal of the only change ahead of the second Test. fly-half Dan Biggar and prop Dillon Lewis have overcome fitness concerns to start, while George North plays at outside centre and will become Wales’s most-capped back with his 105th appearance.

South Africa have made ten personnel changes as their third Test starting XV much more closely resembles the first Test side than the line-up which started the second match a week ago. Eben Etzebeth retains his place and will become a Test centurion but the back three and midfield are the same as the first Test, while second-Test half-backs Handre Pollard and Jaden Hendrikse keep their place.

Siya Kolisi is back to captain the side and is joined in the back row by Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. while loosehead Trevor Nyakane is the only member of the tight five that didn’t start the series opener.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Josh Adams; 10 Dan Biggar (c), 9 Kieran Hardy; 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Owen Watkin.

South Africa: 15 Warrick Gelant; 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphelele Fassi; 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Jaden Hendrikse; 1 Thomas du Toit, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Marvin Orie, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Evan Roos.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse.

