Is Waratahs vs British and Irish Lions on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

The British and Irish Lions tour continues with a hectic schedule only intensifying as the three-Test series against the Wallabies draws near.

The Waratahs are the tourists’ next opponents in Sydney after a quick transfer down the east coast of Australia following the win over the Queensland Reds.

The headline news of the week arrived in the aftermath of that encounter, though, with Elliot Daly’s fractured forearm creating an opportunity to bring Owen Farrell into the squad.

The former England captain will not feature in this game but will bolster the options for head coach Andy Farrell, his father, next week as an ever more intriguing Lions tour takes another twist.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Waratahs vs the Lions?

The Waratahs host the Lions at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday 5 July, with kick off at 11am BST.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage on the channels from 10am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

The Waratahs are bolstered by a couple of fringe Wallabies released from Joe Schmidt’s Australia’s squad, with tighthead Taniela Tupou a notable inclusion. Flanker Rob Leota and wing Andrew Kellaway are others that may yet feature come the Test series, while scrum half Teddy Wilson is a player of promise. Look out, too, for Jamie Adamson on the bench - the back row is a former England and Great Britain Sevens stalwart.

After the loss of Elliot Daly, there is welcome news for the Lions with full-backs Hugo Keenan and Blair Kinghorn each able to make their first appearances of the tour. Keenan has recovered from the illness that ruled him out of the Reds clash and is stationed in the No 15 shirt; Kinghorn showcases his versatility by lining up on the left wing. Henry Pollock joins Ben Earl and Josh van der Flier in another back row of scavengers, while Andy Farrell goes for six forwards on the bench for the first time this tour. Tadhg Beirne skippers the side.

Line-ups

Waratahs XV: 1 Tom Lambert, 2 Ethan Dobbins, 3 Taniela Tupou; 4 Fergus Lee-Warner, 5 Miles Amatosero; 6 Rob Leota, 7 Charlie Gamble, 8 Hugh Sinclair (capt.); 9 Teddy Wilson, 10 Jack Bowen; 11 Darby Lancaster, 12 Joey Walton, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 14 Andrew Kellaway; 15 Lawson Creighton.

Replacements: 16 Mahe Vailanu, 17 Jack Barrett, 18 Daniel Botha, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Jamie Adamson; 21 Jack Grant, 22 Tane Edmed, 23 Henry O’Donnell.

Lions XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Finlay Bealham; 4 Tadhg Beirne (capt.), 5 James Ryan; 6 Henry Pollock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 Fin Smith; 11 Blair Kinghorn, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Mack Hansen; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Joe McCarthy, 20 Scott Cummings, 21 Jac Morgan; 22 Ben White, 23 Marcus Smith.