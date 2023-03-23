Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Women’s Six Nations table, standings and full 2023 results

Standings for the 2023 Women’s Six Nations Championship

Harry Latham-Coyle
Thursday 23 March 2023 09:04
Comments
<p>England and France have led the way in the Women’s Six Nations over the last few years </p>

England and France have led the way in the Women’s Six Nations over the last few years

(AFP via Getty Images)

England and France are likely to again be the leading contenders during the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.

Simon Middleton’s Red Roses claimed a fourth successive crown last year with a final-day victory over their cross-Channel rivals in Bayonne.

But with all six nations now offering professional contracts of some kind for the first time, matches across the tournament could be particularly hard-fought

With places in the top tier of the new WXV competition to be determined based on results in this campaign, and this championship marking the start of a new, short World Cup cycle, the 2023 Women’s Six Nations promises plenty.

Here’s a look at the Women’s Six Nations table and full schedule for 2023:

Women’s Six Nations Table

Wins

Draws

Losses

Points Difference

Points

1. England

0

0

0

0

0

2. France

0

0

0

0

0

3. Wales

0

0

0

0

0

4. Ireland

0

0

0

0

0

5. Italy

0

0

0

0

0

6. Scotland

0

0

0

0

0

Women’s Six Nations - full schedule and UK TV guide for 2023:

Recommended

ROUND 1

Saturday, 25 March

2.15pm GMT: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Sports Extra

4.45pm GMT: England v Scotland, Newcastle - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 26 March

3pm BST: Italy v France, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 2

Saturday, 1 April

3.15pm BST: Ireland v France, Cork - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

5.30pm BST: Scotland v Wales, Edinburgh - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 2 April

3pm BST: England v Italy, Northampton - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 3

Saturday, 15 April

2.15pm BST: Wales v England, Cardiff - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

4.45pm BST: Italy v Ireland, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 16 April

3.15pm BST: France v Scotland, Vannes - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 4

Saturday, 22 April

2.15pm BST: Ireland v England, Cork - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

4.45pm BST: Scotland v Italy, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 23 April

3.15pm BST: France v Wales, Grenoble - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 5

Saturday, 29 April

1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Recommended

3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in