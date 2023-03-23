Women’s Six Nations table, standings and full 2023 results

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and France are likely to again be the leading contenders during the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.

Simon Middleton’s Red Roses claimed a fourth successive crown last year with a final-day victory over their cross-Channel rivals in Bayonne.

But with all six nations now offering professional contracts of some kind for the first time, matches across the tournament could be particularly hard-fought

With places in the top tier of the new WXV competition to be determined based on results in this campaign, and this championship marking the start of a new, short World Cup cycle, the 2023 Women’s Six Nations promises plenty.

Here’s a look at the Women’s Six Nations table and full schedule for 2023:

Women’s Six Nations Table Wins Draws Losses Points Difference Points 1. England 0 0 0 0 0 2. France 0 0 0 0 0 3. Wales 0 0 0 0 0 4. Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 5. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 6. Scotland 0 0 0 0 0

Women’s Six Nations - full schedule and UK TV guide for 2023:

ROUND 1

Saturday, 25 March

2.15pm GMT: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Sports Extra

4.45pm GMT: England v Scotland, Newcastle - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 26 March

3pm BST: Italy v France, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 2

Saturday, 1 April

3.15pm BST: Ireland v France, Cork - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

5.30pm BST: Scotland v Wales, Edinburgh - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 2 April

3pm BST: England v Italy, Northampton - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 3

Saturday, 15 April

2.15pm BST: Wales v England, Cardiff - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

4.45pm BST: Italy v Ireland, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 16 April

3.15pm BST: France v Scotland, Vannes - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 4

Saturday, 22 April

2.15pm BST: Ireland v England, Cork - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

4.45pm BST: Scotland v Italy, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 23 April

3.15pm BST: France v Wales, Grenoble - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 5

Saturday, 29 April

1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app