Women’s Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide
Eveything you need to know about the championship
The Women’s Six Nations continues to go from strength to strength as the tournament returns in 2023.
For the first time, all competing teams now offer professional contracts in some form.
England and France are likely to again vie for the title, with their potential deciding date at Twickenham on the final Saturday set to break records as the best-attended women’s rugby match in history.
But Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales will have plenty of optimism they can trouble the tournament’s big two across five rounds of action.
Here are the Women’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:
The BBC has broadcasting rights to the Women’s Six Nations in the UK, with extensive coverage across television and online platforms. All of England’s games will be shown live on BBC Two.
ROUND 1
Saturday, 25 March
Sunday, 26 March
ROUND 2
Saturday, 1 April
3.15pm BST: Ireland v France, Cork - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
5.30pm BST: Scotland v Wales, Edinburgh - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 2 April
3pm BST: England v Italy, Northampton - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
ROUND 3
Saturday, 15 April
2.15pm BST: Wales v England, Cardiff - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
4.45pm BST: Italy v Ireland, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 16 April
3.15pm BST: France v Scotland, Vannes - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
ROUND 4
Saturday, 22 April
2.15pm BST: Ireland v England, Cork - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
4.45pm BST: Scotland v Italy, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 23 April
3.15pm BST: France v Wales, Grenoble - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
ROUND 5
Saturday, 29 April
1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
