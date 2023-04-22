Jump to content

Women’s Six Nations table, standings and full 2023 results

Standings for the 2023 Women’s Six Nations Championship

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 22 April 2023 13:00
Comments
<p>England remain unbeaten as they chase another Women's Six Nations crown </p>

England remain unbeaten as they chase another Women’s Six Nations crown

(PA)

England and France are likely to again be the leading contenders during the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.

Simon Middleton’s Red Roses claimed a fourth successive crown last year with a final-day victory over their cross-Channel rivals in Bayonne.

But with all six nations now offering professional contracts of some kind for the first time, matches across the tournament could be particularly hard-fought

With places in the top tier of the new WXV competition to be determined based on results in this campaign, and this championship marking the start of a new, short World Cup cycle, the 2023 Women’s Six Nations promises plenty.

Here’s a look at the Women’s Six Nations table and full schedule for 2023:

Women’s Six Nations Table

Played

Wins

Draws

Losses

Points Difference

Points

1. England

3

3

0

0

170

15

2. France

3

3

0

0

38

14

3. Wales

3

2

0

1

-18

10

4. Italy

3

1

0

2

-56

4

5. Ireland

3

0

0

3

-93

0

6. Scotland

3

0

0

3

-118

0

Women’s Six Nations - full schedule and UK TV guide for 2023:

ROUND 1

Saturday, 25 March

Wales 31-5 Ireland

England 58-7 Scotland

Sunday, 26 March

Italy 12-22 France

ROUND 2

Saturday, 1 April

Ireland 3-53 France

Scotland 22-34 Wales

Sunday, 2 April

England 68-5 Italy

ROUND 3

Saturday, 15 April

Wales 3-59 England

Italy 24-7 Ireland

Sunday, 16 April

France 55-0 Scotland

ROUND 4

Saturday, 22 April

2.15pm BST: Ireland v England, Cork - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

4.45pm BST: Scotland v Italy, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 23 April

3.15pm BST: France v Wales, Grenoble - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 5

Saturday, 29 April

1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

