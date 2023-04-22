Jump to content

Women’s Six Nations 2023: Full fixtures, results, schedule and TV channel guide

Eveything you need to know about the championship

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 22 April 2023 13:00
Comments
<p>England are the defending Women's Six Nations champions </p>

England are the defending Women’s Six Nations champions

(Getty Images)

The Women’s Six Nations continues to go from strength to strength as the tournament returns in 2023.

For the first time, all competing teams now offer professional contracts in some form.

England and France are likely to again vie for the title, with their potential deciding date at Twickenham on the final Saturday set to break records as the best-attended women’s rugby match in history.

But Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales will have plenty of optimism they can trouble the tournament’s big two across five rounds of action.

Here are the Women’s Six Nations 2023 fixtures and UK TV channels:

The BBC has broadcasting rights to the Women’s Six Nations in the UK, with extensive coverage across television and online platforms. All of England’s games will be shown live on BBC Two.

ROUND 1

Saturday, 25 March

Wales 31-5 Ireland

England 58-7 Scotland

Sunday, 26 March

Italy 12-22 France

ROUND 2

Saturday, 1 April

Ireland 3-53 France

Scotland 22-34 Wales

Sunday, 2 April

England 68-5 Italy

ROUND 3

Saturday, 15 April

Wales 3-59 England

Italy 24-7 Ireland

Sunday, 16 April

France 55-0 Scotland

ROUND 4

Saturday, 22 April

2.15pm BST: Ireland v England, Cork - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

4.45pm BST: Scotland v Italy, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 23 April

3.15pm BST: France v Wales, Grenoble - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

ROUND 5

Saturday, 29 April

1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

