Women’s Six Nations table, standings and full 2023 results

Standings for the 2023 Women’s Six Nations Championship
England and France are likely to again be the leading contenders during the 2023 Women’s Six Nations.
Simon Middleton’s Red Roses claimed a fourth successive crown last year with a final-day victory over their cross-Channel rivals in Bayonne.
But with all six nations now offering professional contracts of some kind for the first time, matches across the tournament could be particularly hard-fought
With places in the top tier of the new WXV competition to be determined based on results in this campaign, and this championship marking the start of a new, short World Cup cycle, the 2023 Women’s Six Nations promises plenty.
Here’s a look at the Women’s Six Nations table and full schedule for 2023:
Women’s Six Nations Table
Played
Wins
Draws
Losses
Points Difference
Points
1. England
1
1
0
0
51
5
2. Wales
1
1
0
0
26
5
3. France
1
1
0
0
10
4
4. Italy
1
0
0
1
-10
0
5. Ireland
1
0
0
1
-26
0
6. Scotland
1
0
0
1
-51
0
Women’s Six Nations - full schedule and UK TV guide for 2023:
ROUND 1
Saturday, 25 March
Sunday, 26 March
ROUND 2
Saturday, 1 April
3.15pm BST: Ireland v France, Cork - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
5.30pm BST: Scotland v Wales, Edinburgh - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 2 April
3pm BST: England v Italy, Northampton - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
ROUND 3
Saturday, 15 April
2.15pm BST: Wales v England, Cardiff - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
4.45pm BST: Italy v Ireland, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 16 April
3.15pm BST: France v Scotland, Vannes - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
ROUND 4
Saturday, 22 April
2.15pm BST: Ireland v England, Cork - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
4.45pm BST: Scotland v Italy, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 23 April
3.15pm BST: France v Wales, Grenoble - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
ROUND 5
Saturday, 29 April
1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
3.30pm BST: Italy v Wales, Parma - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
7.30pm BST: Scotland v Ireland, Edinburgh - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
