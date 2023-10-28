Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New Zealand take on defending champions South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday with both teams aiming to become the first side to win the tournament for a record fourth time.

The All Blacks stormed into the final after a comprehensive 44-6 victory against Argentina, while South Africa reached Saturday’s showpiece event after a last-minute penalty secured them a narrow 16-15 win over England.

Both sides have met once before in the World Cup final, with the Springboks edging the 1995 encounter 15-12 in extra-time and Jacques Nienaber’s side will take confidence from their convincing 35-7 win over the All Blacks in a World Cup warm-up clash in August.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is New Zealand vs South Africa?

The final is scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST on Saturday 28th October at Stade de Frace in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1 with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

Registered users can also stream the match for free online on ITVX.

Team news

New Zealand have made a single change to their starting side as Brodie Retallick is promoted from the bench to partner Scott Barrett in the second row, with Sam Whitelock, who will become the first man to feature in three World Cup finals in his last All Blacks Test, on the bench.

Prop Nepo Laulala is brought on to the bench to provide experienced tighthead cover in the only other change to the matchday 23 that secured such a commanding semi-final win over Argentina.

South Africa, meanwhile, have made two half-back changes as they return to their controversial 7-1 bench split for the final. Semi-final hero Handre Pollard will start at fly half as Faf de Clerk replaces Cobus Reinach at scrum half, meaning there is no place on the bench for either Cobus Reinach or Manie Libbok who both started the semi-final.

After World Rugby found there was “insufficient evidence to proceed with charges” amid the racial slur allegations made by Tom Curry, hooker Bongi Mbonambi is free to play in the final and has been selected in the No 2 shirt.

Confirmed lineups:

New Zealand XV: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Mark Tele’a, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 9. Aaron Smith; 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Sam Cane (captain), 8. Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Samuel Whitelock, 20. Dalton Papali’i, 21. Finlay Christie, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa XV: 15. Damian Willemse, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13. Jesse Kriel, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Cheslin Kolbe, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk; 1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Frans Malherbe, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Franco Mostert, 6. Siya Kolisi (captain), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. Deon Fourie, 17. Ox Nche, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. RG Snyman, 21. Kwagga Smith, 22. Jasper Wiese, 23. Willie Le Roux

Odds

New Zealand - 4/5

Draw - 181

South Africa - 6/5

Prediction

Expect a far closer game than the record 35-7 drubbing that the Boks inflicted on the All Blacks in the warm-up to this World Cup. New Zealand looked back to their scintillating best against Argentina, while South Africa demonstrated their ability to wear a team down and find a way in their win against England. It’s all set for a classic encounter and there certainly won’t be much to separate the two sides. New Zealand 19-15 South Africa