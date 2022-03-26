Scotland vs England prediction: How the Women’s Six Nations fixture could play out

Scotland will play England in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday and it comes after the hosts were victorious in claiming qualification for the World Cup.

Scotland beat Colombia to reach the world stage for the first time since 2010. It will be another test to come up against the nations in the tournament and if the success has improved their performances.

They lost 52-10 to England last year but will be aiming to close the gap with head coach Bryan Easson hoping for a consistent match.

He said: “We are looking for a concerted effort of consistency in our performance this weekend and making sure we play for the full 80 minutes.

“We are aware of the challenge that England will pose on Saturday so it’s hugely important we stick to our systems and processes, while also keeping a good discipline throughout the match.”

But who has he selected to face the Red Roses? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 12pm on Saturday 26 March at the DAM Heath Stadium.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch on BBC Two and fans can also stream the fixture on BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Jade Konkel will win her 50th cap for Scotland when she takes to the field on Saturday. She is among experienced company in the back-row with captain Rachel Malcolm and Rachel McLachlan. Emma Wassell also lines up in the forwards which will be her 53rd consecutive match for her country. Meryl Smith is also in line to make her debut off the bench.

While for England, they welcome Emily Scarratt back to the fold after she missed out in the autumn due to a broken leg. She will line-up next to Holly Aitchison for the first time in an England shirt, Aitchison won her first cap in the autumn.

Helena Rowland gets the nod at 10 over Zoe Harrison with fast paced wingers Heather Cowell and Abby Dow starting. There’s more experience in the forwards with captain Sarah Hunter at no.8 and Poppy Cleall at flanker.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson, Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O’Donnell, Eva Donaldson, Sarah Law, Meryl Smith, Shona Campbell.

England: Ellie Kildunne; Heather Cowell, Emily Scarratt, Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow; Helena Rowland, Leanne Infante; Maud Muir, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Rosie Galligan, Abbie Ward, Poppy Cleall, Marlie Packer, Sarah Hunter.

Replacements: Connie Powell, Vickii Cornborough, Bryony Cleall, Sarah Beckett, Alex Matthews, Lucy Packer, Amber Reed, Emma Sing.

Prediction

Scotland may have just bagged World Cup qualification but beating England may be a step too far. They are expected to have bridged the gap to the Red Roses but Simon Middleton’s team should be able to extend their winning run. Scotland 20-40 England.