Sheffield United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Sheffield United to win to nil - 2/1 Betfred

Sheffield United -1 handicap - 13/5 Bet365

Sheffield United host Bristol City on Monday night in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, with the Robins bruised after a 3-0 home defeat all but sealed the tie for the Blades.

Goals from Harrison Burrows, Andre Brooks and Callum O’Hare secured a brilliant away win for Chris Wilder’s side, who are now 1/150 favourites to go through to the final.

Liam Manning’s side will go to Bramall Lane with some belief but football betting sites are not backing them to pull off a result, with the hosts priced at 21/20 to win compared to 5/2 for Bristol City.

And it’s a spot at Wembley that likely awaits the Blades, with a game to come against either Coventry or Sunderland to decide who takes the final place in the 2025/26 Premier League.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City betting tips: Blades to cruise through to final

Odds of 1/150 suggest that Sheffield United’s place in the play-off final is all but sealed after that brilliant result at Ashton Gate, with Bristol City having shown little evidence that they’re capable of mounting a comeback at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s side dominated proceedings and it was all over once Robert Dickie was red carded at the end of the first half, with the visitors scoring two late goals to secure a lead that should be insurmountable.

With 22 points having separated the two in the regular season, the divide showed eventually at Ashton Gate and it will likely do so again in the second leg, with City’s heads potentially dropping if the hosts are to get an early goal.

The Blades now have two wins and one draw against City this season, and with the visitors only having had single shot in the first leg, a wager on Sheffield United to win to nil could offer value at 12/5 with various betting sites.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City prediction 1: Sheffield United to win to nil - 12/5 Betfred

Sheffield United vs Bristol City prediction: Comfortable victory for the hosts

With the first leg ending in such a one-sided result and performance, it is difficult to find value across some of the more common markets unless picking exact goalscorer or the like.

To that end, with Sheffield United at home and already with a commanding lead, trying a handicap bet could provide value.

The Blades are favoured to grab the home win, having lost at Bramall Lane just twice since the end of January.

Meanwhile, the Robins have won away from home just once in 2025 and will have to throw caution to the wind to attempt to get back in the tie. As a result, there will space for the Blades to exploit at the back and it has potential for another goalfest from the hosts.

A wager on Sheffield United -1 handicap is priced at 13/5 on betting apps, which only pays out if the Blades win by two goals or more.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City prediction 2: Sheffield United -1 handicap - 13/5 Bet365

