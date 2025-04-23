The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
2025 World Snooker Championship Day Six Prediction, Best Bets & Tips
Follow our snooker betting tips for day six of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible
World Snooker Championship Day Six Betting Tips
We might only be on day six of the World Snooker Championships, but we’ve already seen our fair share of drama at the Crucible in Sheffield.
First, there was the will he, won’t he debate around former champion Ronnie O’Sullivan and whether he would play and then reigning champion Kyren Wilson and last year’s runner-up Jak Jones both crashed out in the first round.
Current world number two Wilson was beaten by debutant Lei Peifan, who came from 6-2 down to win 10-9 on Saturday. Jones was dumped out by Zhao Xintong, who has seen his odds for World Championship glory slashed dramatically from 14/1 to 9/2 by betting sites ahead of a second round meeting with Peifan.
Chris Wakelin vs Mark Allen Prediction
Mark Allen has made no secret of his ambition to win the tournament in Sheffield and he faces qualifier Chris Wakelin in the second round on Thursday.
The 39-year-old, who started the season as world number one, had an early scare in his first-round match and was forced to come from 3-0 down to beat Fan Zhengyi 10-6 thanks to some excellent breaks including 88 and 102.
Wakelin secured a first-ever Crucible victory with a 10-8 win over world number nine Neil Robertson and will be looking to make even more history when the pair face off at 1pm.
The 33-year-old had failed to qualify for the last two years and was knocked out in the first round two years in a row by David Gilbert and Yan Bingtao before that.
With Allen aiming to complete snooker's Triple Crown, having won the 2018 Masters and 2022 UK Championship, it’s hard to see beyond him for this one.
Allen is a best-price of 4/11 on betting apps for the win with Wakelin a 12/5 shot and while Allen may be a bit short to back for the win, he’s 10/3 on bet365 to record at least one century in the match, a feat he achieved twice when beating Fan Zhengyi in round one.
World Snooker Championship Day Six prediction 1: Allen to achieve one match century - 10/3 Bet365
John Higgins vs Xiao Guodong Prediction
John Higgins was one of our ante-post World Snooker Championship best bets, and he faces Xiao Guodong on Thursday looking to reach the last eight for the fourth year in a row.
The Scot beat Joe O'Connor 10-7 in the first round, despite being what he described as emotionally "drained" after his father-in-law fell seriously ill just before the tournament got underway.
The win came just a month after Higgins beat the same opponent in the final of the World Open in China.
The third seed also won the recent Tour Championships, so is full of confidence, but a lot will depend on what happens away from the table.
Xiao beat Matthew Selt 10-4 to set up the meeting with Higgins. Xiao impressed in an action-packed match which saw both players make two century breaks apiece in the opening nine frames.
Higgins is 2/5 to move on, while you can get 11/5 on a win for his Chinese opponent. We’re backing the four-time winner to make it through to the last eight and to complete his win in the best-of-25 contest in rapid fashion.
World Snooker Championship Day Six prediction 2: Under 21.5 frames - 11/10 Bet365
