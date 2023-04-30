Mark Selby hits first ever 147 in World Snooker Championship final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Selby hit the first ever 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he cleared the table in his battle against Luca Brecel.

Brecel left a red over the corner pocket and Selby obliged, stepping up and going on to make the maximum. The balls were well spread but the four-time world champion still needed to carefully navigate the final red near the side cushion, and left the cue ball behind it before potting with the rest.

He stuck out his tongue to his wife and daughter watching on as he walked around the table to the final black, before nervelessly potting to make history. Brecel embraced his opponent while the crowd gave a standing ovation.

It was the 14th maximum at the Crucible and the second of this tournament, after Kyren Wilson completed the feat in the first round. And it came on the 40th anniversary of Cliff Thorburn’s first Crucible 147 in his match against Terry Griffiths in 1983.

more to follow...