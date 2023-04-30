World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest score updates as Luca Brecel leads Mark Selby in final
Four-time world champion Mark Selby is up against the mercurial Belgian Luca Brecel in the 2023 final at the Crucible Theatre
Mark Selby and Luca Brecel are battling to become the 2023 snooker world champion at the Crucible Theatre.
Selby saw off Mark Allen in a slugfest on Saturday night while Brecel pulled off a stunning comeback to knock out China’s Si Jiahui. And it was Brecel who started this final quicker, taking a 6-2 lead into this evening’s session.
Selby has four world titles to his name and could become only the fourth player in the Crucible era to win a fifth, following in the path of Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. A fifth crown would cement Selby as one of the greats of the game, but standing in his way is the supremely talented Belgian Brecel, who at 28 is starting to find the best form his career. Brecel despatched the pre-tournament favourite O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals and his confidence looks bullet-proof as he takes on the famously gritty Selby.
Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 4-7 Brecel
That’s unlucky. Breaking the reds was always going to be the trickiest part of Brecel’s trip to the table. He cannons into them from the right cushion but the cueball hits the pink and stays flush to the colour leaving nothing on.
Brecel plays safe after break of 34.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 4-7 Brecel
Oh that’s a mistake from Mark Selby. He has a long pot to the bottom right but catches the red thinly and sees it lip out of the pocket.
That leaves Luca Brecel with a couple of options to go at. There are a few tricky reds in play though so this will take some thinking through from the Belgian.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 4-7 Brecel
Selby does indeed take his chance, putting on 96 before missing a double on the green to fall just short of another century. Selby is scoring much better this evening already, and the brown he put away halfway through this frame, with the cue ball tight against the cushion, was exceptional. The gap is down to three once more.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 3-7 Brecel
Brecel begins frame 11 with some more outrageous potting but then misses a relatively simple red and sits back down with only 12 points on the board. It’s still early days in this best-of-35 final, but the balls are well set and Selby could do with taking opportunities like this one.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 3-7 Brecel
Brecel bounces back quickly though, and with his next opportunity he racks up an audacious, thrilling century break – probably the most entertaining break of the entire championship so far. Exhibition pots with the cue ball flying around the table, and all done with such nonchalance. Wow.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 3-6 Brecel
A bizarre moment disrupts Brecel’s break in this 10th frame: he sends a red rolling gently towards the middle pocket and begins walking around the table for his next shot, but the red veers with the nap of the table and somehow misses by a distance. Brecel is stunned, and Selby comes to the table only 27 points behind.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 3-6 Brecel
Mark Selby starts the evening session in the best possible way. A century break sees him set a marker for the session to come and moves the world no. 2 within three frames of the Belgian.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 2-6 Brecel
An excellent start by Mark Selby, who immediately racks up a half-century to close in on this first frame of the evening session in double quick time. Just a couple more reds needed...
Watch: Luca Brecel’s fine blue decides tight sixth frame
This was one of the crucial moments of the opening session earlier today: at 4-1 up, Brecel came out on top of this safety exchange with a delicate cut of the blue to clinch it and take a four-frame lead. The pot looked almost impossible but he made the angle work:
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 2-6 Brecel
Good evening and thank you for joining us – the World Snooker Championship final resumes shortly at the Crucible Theatre. The first finallist from mainland Europe, Luca Brecel, leads the four-time champion Mark Selby 6-2 after making a blistering start earlier today.
