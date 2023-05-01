World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest score updates as Luca Brecel leads Mark Selby in Crucible final
Four-time world champion Mark Selby is on the brink of defeat by mercurial Belgian Luca Brecel in the World Championship final at the Crucible
Mark Selby and Luca Brecel will complete their battle to win the 2023 World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre this evening, with the Belgian Bullet on the brink of a shock victory.
Selby made history on Sunday evening as he became the first man to make a maximum 147 break in the world final in emotional, jubilant scenes at the Crucible during the second session of the best-of-35 contest. However, a Brecel onslaught on Monday afternoon saw him move within three frames of the winning line at 15-10, leaving Selby requiring one of his patented comebacks to turn the match around.
The 39-year-old Englishman has four world titles to his name and is trying become only the fourth player in the Crucible era to win a fifth, following in the path of Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. However, supremely talented Belgian Brecel, who at 28 is starting to find the best form of his career, is in a strong position to claim his first crown.
Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
Selby 13-16 Brecel - Selby within 3
A player of Selby’s calibre was not going to make a mistake with the way those reds were split around the table. It’s a professional 122 clearance and a stern reminder to Brecel that he is very much still in a contest as Selby moves back within three.
Selby 12-16 Brecel
Brecel has often left a red open on the right-hand side after his break-off and he does so again. Selby was missing them earlier in the day but he makes no mistake now. A couple more reds before a glorious pack split off the black and now this frame is his to lose.
Selby 12-16 Brecel - back-to-back frames for Selby
And clear them he does! Well done Mark Selby. He’s back within four so it’s still a tall order but those are the kind of ugly frames he has to keep winning if he’s to further reduce Brecel’s lead.
Selby 11-16 Brecel
Selby leaves the door ajar with an average safety attempt and Brecel has a tricky long-range effort for the second-last red...but he can’t make it. He had every right to go for it but it means Selby is able to take out the rest of the reds with the cue ball landing in a favourable position.
Clear the colours and it’s another frame on the board for the Englishman...
Selby 11-16 Brecel
Selby adds a few more with a tasty long-range red but he’s slighty out of position coming off the colour and a red effort ends up in the jaws of the bottom-right pocket. Brecel takes advantage but can only add seven before opting for safety with one red tightly alongside the black and another up against the right cushion near the middle-right pocket.
This is a low-scoring frame and whoever can pot these next two reds will surely win it.
Selby 11-16 Brecel
Selby fashions a good snooker and Brecel can only escape at third time of asking. The Englishman adds another red via a cross-double to cut the deficit to 29-13 before once more opting for a safety.
Selby 11-16 Brecel
That miss could be one of those moments Selby looks back on later this evening if the rest of the session doesn’t go his way. Plenty of work still to do for Brecel in this frame and he’s out of position shortly after. He tries for a safety but the cue ball doesn’t quite settle behind the blue which is up at the top of the table.
Selby can add another red to his score which is left open by Brecel but he too has to settle for a safety. You feel the next mistake in this frame could be crucial.
Selby 11-16 Brecel
Selby is afforded another opportunity with a lengthy red and makes no mistake...on that one at least. A poor effort on the subsequent black and Brecel is back at the table. Nervy stuff from the Englishman
Selby 11-16 Brecel
The Belgian’s safety does leave an opening for Selby which he takes with an impressive long pot. The white ends up behind the blue and Selby settles for a snooker but it’s a marvellous escape from Brecel firing it off two cushions, kissing the open red and settling on the cushion at the bottom of the table - beautifully played.
Selby 11-16 Brecel
Right after that great frame, it’s a poor break-off from Selby as he catches the blue. Brecel takes full advantage and again pots the frame’s opening red. He can’t quite split the reds enough with his cannon and he opts for a safety after a break of 16.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies