Mark Selby and Luca Brecel will complete their battle to win the 2023 World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre this evening, with the Belgian Bullet on the brink of a shock victory.

Selby made history on Sunday evening as he became the first man to make a maximum 147 break in the world final in emotional, jubilant scenes at the Crucible during the second session of the best-of-35 contest. However, a Brecel onslaught on Monday afternoon saw him move within three frames of the winning line at 15-10, leaving Selby requiring one of his patented comebacks to turn the match around.

The 39-year-old Englishman has four world titles to his name and is trying become only the fourth player in the Crucible era to win a fifth, following in the path of Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. However, supremely talented Belgian Brecel, who at 28 is starting to find the best form of his career, is in a strong position to claim his first crown.

Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below: