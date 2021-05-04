Mark Selby is targeting a place atop snooker’s world rankings after clinching a fourth World Championship with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy.

The win elevates Selby alongside Stephen Hendry, Steve Davis, Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins in an elite class.

Selby proved too good for former champion Murphy and while Hendry (seven), O’Sullivan, Davis and Ray Reardon (all six) are next on the all-time list of world titles, the Leicester man is firstly eyeing up Judd Trump as the sport’s premier player.

“To win it once against Ronnie O’Sullivan for the first time was a dream come true - to win it four times is something I could only have dreamed of,” Selby said on BBC Two following victory.

“Every time you get to a world final you always try your hardest - it’s such a tough tournament to get there and you never know whether it’s going to be your last.

“My aim is to get back to world number one. You still have goals in your career. I’m going in the right direction.”

While Murphy conceded Selby was just too good for him on this occasion.

“Mark is super-granite, unfortunately for me,” Murphy added. “I started well but he went into super-hard mode. He broke me last night with that three-frame lead which was a tough lead to give him in a match of this calibre.

“Life has been difficult for everybody over the last 12 months but I want to say a very deep and personal thank you for every one of you who has bought a ticket over the last 17 days.

“Sport is nothing without fans and we’ve been thrilled to have everyone back and a full house tonight. It’s been very tough for me this year with the travel restrictions but you’ve brought me back.”