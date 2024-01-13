Masters snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Shaun Murphy for place in final

Ronnie O’Sullivan is seeking a record-extending eighth Masters crown (PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s pursuit of an eighth Masters crown continues as he takes on Shaun Murphy for a place in the final.

O’Sullivan hit the headlines after describing the Alexandra Palace venue as “disgusting” after his quarter-final win over Barry Hawkins, and the 48-year-old was far from his best in a 6-3 victory, admitting afterwards that he had been fortunate to progress while also revealing he had been battling illness.

Nonetheless, ‘The Rocket’ powered through to set up an encounter with a fellow former champion. It is now nine years since Murphy completed his career Triple Crown with victory at the Masters, but two high-class centuries in his own 6-3 quarter-final win over Jack Lisowski showed the confidence and rhythm he will need to challenge O’Sullivan.

The winner of the match will play either Ali Carter or Mark Allen, who meet later on Saturday, in Sunday’s final.

Follow live coverage of the semi-final below: