Masters snooker LIVE: Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Shaun Murphy for place in final
Seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Shaun Murphy at Alexandra Palace
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s pursuit of an eighth Masters crown continues as he takes on Shaun Murphy for a place in the final.
O’Sullivan hit the headlines after describing the Alexandra Palace venue as “disgusting” after his quarter-final win over Barry Hawkins, and the 48-year-old was far from his best in a 6-3 victory, admitting afterwards that he had been fortunate to progress while also revealing he had been battling illness.
Nonetheless, ‘The Rocket’ powered through to set up an encounter with a fellow former champion. It is now nine years since Murphy completed his career Triple Crown with victory at the Masters, but two high-class centuries in his own 6-3 quarter-final win over Jack Lisowski showed the confidence and rhythm he will need to challenge O’Sullivan.
The winner of the match will play either Ali Carter or Mark Allen, who meet later on Saturday, in Sunday’s final.
Follow live coverage of the semi-final below:
Ronnie O’Sullivan overcomes illness to grind past Barry Hawkins at Masters
Ronnie O’Sullivan overcomes illness to grind past Barry Hawkins at Masters
Ronnie O’Sullivan relished the prospect of a “massive, dirty curry” after grinding out a 6-3 win over Barry Hawkins in a Masters quarter-final that lacked spice.
The seven-time Masters winner looked under the weather as he wore a thick coat for his post-match TV interview, muttering: “I fancy a curry – a massive, dirty curry. There’s nothing I don’t like.”
In a match awash with errors from both players, O’Sullivan kicked off with a break of 88 but had to wait until the penultimate frame to post his next half-century, a 60 to move one frame from victory, before wrapping it up with a break of 77
O’Sullivan said he had been “lucky to get through” to what will be his 15th appearance in the semi-finals of the Masters.
“I felt bad for Barry, I just dragged him down to my level. It’s a funny old game,” O’Sullivan told BBC Sport. “I didn’t feel any pressure at all to be honest, maybe that’s why I played like I did. I think you need that pressure sometimes to get you motivated.
Ronnie O’Sullivan overcomes illness to grind past Barry Hawkins at Masters
An apparently under-the-weather O’Sullivan was keen for a curry after fighting his way into the last four
Mark Allen produces second maximum of the Masters in narrow win over Mark Selby
Mark Allen registered the second 147 of this year’s Masters as he edged past Mark Selby 6-5 and into the semi-finals.
After losing the first two frames, Allen got off the mark by producing another maximum to add to Ding Junhui’s in the opening round at Alexandra Palace, the third of the Northern Irishman’s career.
Selby subsequently moved 4-1 ahead before Allen claimed four frames in a row, including a break of 103, to take the lead.
After Selby brought things level again, Allen took the final frame to book a semi-final clash with Ali Carter.
Mark Allen produces second maximum of the Masters in narrow win over Mark Selby
He will meet Ali Carter in the semi-finals.
Masters snooker schedule
First round (best of 11 frames)
Sunday 7 January
- 1pm: Luca Brecel 2-6 Jack Lisowski
- 7pm: Shaun Murphy 6-2 Zhang Anda
Monday 8 January
- 1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Ding Junhui
- 7pm: Mark Williams 4-6 Ali Carter
Tuesday 9 January
- 1pm: Judd Trump 6-5 Kyren Wilson
- 7pm: Neil Robertson 3-6 Barry Hawkins
Wednesday 10 January
- 1pm: Mark Allen 6-5 John Higgins
- 7pm: Mark Selby 6-1 Robert Milkins
Quarter-finals (best of 11 frames)
Thursday 11 January
- 1pm: QF3 - Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-3 Barry Hawkins
- 7pm: QF4 - Jack Lisowski 3-6 Shaun Murphy
Friday 12 January
- 1pm: QF1 - Judd Trump 5-6 Ali Carter
- 7pm: QF2 - Mark Allen 6-5 Mark Selby
Semi-finals (best of 11 frames)
Saturday 13 January
- 1pm: Ronnie O’Sullivan v Shaun Murphy – BBC One, Eurosport and Discovery+
- 7pm: Ali Carter v Mark Allen – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
Final (best of 19 frames)
Sunday 14 January
- 1pm and 7pm – BBC Two, Eurosport and Discovery+
What is the Masters prize money?
Here’s how much the players will earn at Ally Pally this week:
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finals: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £30,000
First round: £15,000
Highest break prize: £15,000
Total prize pot: £725,000
When is the Masters and how to watch?
When is the tournament?
The Masters begins on Sunday 7 January at Alexandra Palace, and the final will be played on Sunday 14 January.
How to watch
The entire tournament will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+, which are the rights holders in Ireland and the rest of Europe. Some matches will also be shown on BBC TV channels.
Viewers can stream the action online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer websites and apps, as well as the Eurosport and Discovery+ website and apps.
Masters snooker schedule and order of play today
Snooker returns to our screens in 2024 with the Masters at Alexandra Palace, one of the sport’s jewels in the Triple Crown.
The Masters is always a special event as the world’s best 16 players go up against one another in a straight knockout format.
Judd Trump is the reigning champion after beating Mark Williams in last year’s final, while Ronnie O’Sullivan is aiming to win a record-extending eighth title.
There are several other past winners in this year’s tournament. Mark Selby has three Masters titles; John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Williams have all won it twice; Ding Junhui, Shaun Murphy, Mark Allen and Trump all have one title each.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters.
Masters snooker schedule and order of play
Everything you need to know about the 2024 Masters as Ronnie O’Sullivan chases an unprecedented eighth title
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Shaun Murphy
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Masters snooker from Alexandra Palace. The dart boards have been packed away and the baize snooker table erected at Ally Pally for the first event of the year.
And we have a cracking semi-final this afternoon with the ever-popular Ronnie O’Sullivan facing one of the sport’s other big-hitters, Shaun Murphy.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies