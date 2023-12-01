Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK Snooker Championship continues with another intriguing day of action in store at the Barbican in York, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Selby and Judd Trump, but John Higgins and world champion Luca Brecel are out.

O'Sullivan warned he will continue "stinking out gaffs" after limping past Robert Milkins 6-5 and now takes on Zhou Yuelong.

Zhou's compatriot Zhang Anda continued his remarkable surge to prominence as he beat world champion Brecel 6-4 with breaks of 124 and 68 in the final two frames.

Zhang won the International Championship and reached the English Open final in recent months and takes on Iran's Hossein Vafaei, who fired three centuries and a further break of 94 in a 6-1 thrashing of Matt Selt.

Here is today’s schedule in York:

UK Snooker Championship - Friday 1 November schedule

13:00

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Zhou Yuelong

Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei

19:00

Judd Trump v Mark Selby

Mark Williams v Ding Junhui

When is the UK Championship?

The UK Championship began on Saturday 25 November and will conclude with the final on Sunday 3 December at the Barbican in York. 32 players compete in the main draw.

How much is the prize fund?

Competing players share total prize money of £1,205,000, with the winner in line to receive £250,000. An additional £15,000 is available to the player who compiles the highest break, while two maximums made across any of the three Triple Crown events this season will be rewarded with a £147,000 bonus.

How to watch UK Championship

The BBC will provide coverage of the tournament, with Thursday’s matches starting from 13:00-17:15 on BBC Two and then the evening session starting at 19:00-20:00, BBC Two. Highlights begin at 23:15-00:05 on BBC Two.