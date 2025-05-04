Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and final schedule in full

Zhao Xintong and Mark Williams square off in snooker’s showpiece

Luke Baker
Sunday 04 May 2025 02:49 BST
Comments
Ronnie O'Sullivan admits he has 'zero confidence' at World Snooker Championship 2025

The World Snooker Championship has reached its climax at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield with the 2025 final the only match left to be played at the iconic venue.

Veteran Welshman Mark Williams has made it to the showpiece at the age of 50, becoming the oldest Crucible finalist in history, where controversial Chinese star Zhao Xintong will be his opponent – competing as an amateur, fresh from returning from a ban for being party to match-fixing in snooker.

Various top contenders have fallen over the past fortnight in Sheffield, with defending champion Kyren Wilson pipped by Lei Peifan in the first round, four-time winner Mark Selby knocked out by training partner Ben Woollaston and world No 1 Judd Trump going down to Williams in a captivating semi-final.

Plus, the greatest of all time, Ronnie O’Sullivan spectacularly crashed out in the last four. The seven-time champion made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity, beating Ali Carter, Pang Junxu and Si Jiahui, but was demolished in a semi-final contest with Zhao, who beat him 17-7 with a session to spare.

Ronnie O’Sullivan exited at the semi-final stage
Ronnie O’Sullivan exited at the semi-final stage (PA Wire)

The World Snooker Championship got underway on Saturday 19 April and now the final will be played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.

Recommended

World Snooker Championship results and schedule in full

(All times BST)

Sunday 4 May

Final (best of 35 frames)

13:00

Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 1 of 4

19:00

Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 2 of 4

Monday 5 May

Final (best of 35 frames)

13:00

Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 3 of 4

19:00

Zhao Xintong v Mark Williams - Session 4 of 4

Results so far

Semi-finals

Judd Trump 14-17 Mark Williams

Ronnie O’Sullivan 7-17 Zhao Xintong

Quarter-finals

John Higgins 12-13 Mark Williams

Zhao Xintong 13-5 Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump 13-8 Luca Brecel

Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-9 Si Jiahui

Second round

Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-4 Pang Junxu

Luca Brecel 13-4 Ding Junhui

Si Jiahui 13-10 Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy 10-13 Judd Trump

Chris Wakelin 13-6 Mark Allen

Hossein Vafaei 10-13 Mark Williams

John Higgins 13-12 Xiao Guodong

Lei Peifan 10-13 Zhao Xintong

First round

Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan

Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt

Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize

Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei

Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong

Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi

John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor

Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety

Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter

Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong

Luca Brecel (7)10-7 Ryan Day

Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in