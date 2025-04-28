World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and schedule in full
Ronnie O’Sullivan is hunting an eighth title at the Crucible
The World Snooker Championship rolls on with the action at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield heating up as the tournament reaches the quarter-final stage.
A number of top contenders have already fallen, including defending champion Kyren Wilson - pipped by Lei Peifan in the first round - and four-time winner Mark Sely, who was knocked out by training partner Ben Woollaston.
There have been no such problems so far, though, for a returning Ronnie O’Sullivan. The seven-time champion made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity by reeling off three centuries in five frames as he completed a 10-4 win over Ali Carter to reach the second round, and is on the brink of a dominant victory over Pang Junxu, too.
The 49-year-old decided to play at the Crucible despite admitting he was “scared to go near a snooker table” during his break from the game and feared he had lost his bottle. The first-round clash had the potential to be a grudge match, with O’Sullivan calling Carter “not a nice person” and a “f****** nightmare” following a heated Masters match last year but it was ultimately played in a good spirit.
The World Snooker Championship got underway on Saturday 19 April with the final played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.
Results so far
Second round
Chris Wakelin 13-6 Mark Allen
Hossein Vafaei 10-13 Mark Williams
John Higgins 13-12 Xiao Guodong
Lei Peifan 10-13 Zhao Xintong
First round
Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan
Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt
Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize
Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin
Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei
Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong
Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi
John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor
Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety
Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter
Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong
Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day
Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston
World Snooker Championship draw and schedule in full
(All times BST)
Monday 28 April
13:00
Si Jiahui 9-7 Ben Woollaston - to a finish
Shaun Murphy 6-10 Judd Trump - to a finish
19:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan 12-4 Pang Junxu - to a finish
Luca Brecel 12-4 Ding Junhui - to a finish
Tuesday 29 April
Quarter-finals
10:00
Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin
John Higgins v Mark Williams
14:30
Ronnie O'Sullivan / Pang Junxu v Si Jiahui / Ben Woollaston
Luca Brecel / Ding Junhui v Shaun Murphy / Judd Trump
19:00
Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin
John Higgins v Mark Williams
Wednesday 30 April
Quarter-finals
10:00
John Higgins v Mark Williams - to a finish
Ronnie O'Sullivan / Pang Junxu v Si Jiahui / Ben Woollaston
14:30
Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin - to a finish
Luca Brecel / Ding Junhui v Shaun Murphy / Judd Trump
19:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan / Pang Junxu v Si Jiahui / Ben Woollaston - to a finish
Luca Brecel / Ding Junhui v Shaun Murphy / Judd Trump - to a finish
Thursday 1 May
Semi-finals
Friday 2 May
Semi-finals
Saturday 3 May
Semi-finals
Sunday 4 May
Final
Monday 5 May
Final
