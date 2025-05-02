World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and semi-final schedule in full
Ronnie O’Sullivan is hunting an eighth title at the Crucible
The World Snooker Championship rolls on with the action at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield heating up as the tournament reaches the semi-final stage.
A number of top contenders have already fallen, including defending champion Kyren Wilson - pipped by Lei Peifan in the first round - and four-time winner Mark Selby, who was knocked out by training partner Ben Woollaston.
There have been no such problems so far, though, for a returning Ronnie O’Sullivan. The seven-time champion made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity, beating Ali Carter, Pang Junxu and Si Jiahui before a semi-final contest with Zhao Xintong.
The 49-year-old O’Sullivan decided to play at the Crucible despite admitting he was “scared to go near a snooker table” during his break from the game and feared he had lost his bottle.
The World Snooker Championship got underway on Saturday 19 April with the final played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.
World Snooker Championship results and schedule in full
(All times BST)
Friday 2 May
Semi-finals
10:00
Zhao Xintong 4-4 Ronnie O'Sullivan
14:30
Mark Williams 3-5 Judd Trump
19:00
Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan
Saturday 3 May
Semi-finals
10:00
Mark Williams v Judd Trump
14:30
Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan
19:00
Mark Williams v Judd Trump
Sunday 4 May
Final
13:00
Zhao Xintong or Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams or Judd Trump
19:00
Zhao Xintong or Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams or Judd Trump
Monday 5 May
Final
13:00
Zhao Xintong or Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams or Judd Trump
19:00
Zhao Xintong or Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Williams or Judd Trump
Results so far
Quarter-finals
John Higgins 12-13 Mark Williams
Zhao Xintong 13-5 Chris Wakelin
Judd Trump 13-8 Luca Brecel
Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-9 Si Jiahui
Second round
Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-4 Pang Junxu
Luca Brecel 13-4 Ding Junhui
Si Jiahui 13-10 Ben Woollaston
Shaun Murphy 10-13 Judd Trump
Chris Wakelin 13-6Mark Allen
Hossein Vafaei 10-13 Mark Williams
John Higgins 13-12 Xiao Guodong
Lei Peifan 10-13 Zhao Xintong
First round
Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan
Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt
Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize
Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin
Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei
Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong
Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi
John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor
Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety
Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Wells
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter
Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong
Luca Brecel (7)10-7 Ryan Day
Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments