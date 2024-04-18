Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ronnie O’Sullivan will face emerging young talent Jackson Page and reigning champion Luca Brecel opens up against former semi-finalist David Gilbert as the first-round draw for the World Snooker Championship was revealed.

The sport’s best take to the green baize at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from Saturday, with the winner crowned on Monday 6 May. As is tradition, after blitzing his way to the title 12 months ago, the Belgian potter opens up the tournament on Saturday morning with the first-round encounter played to finish on Saturday evening. Silky-smooth potter Gilbert – who memorably reached the World Championship semi-finals in 2019, only to lose a thriller 17-16 to John Higgins – will provide a tough test for Brecel, who has struggled for form at times this season.

Seven-time world champion O’Sullivan begins his quest for an unprecedented eighth title of the modern era against 22-year-old Welshman Page, whose fearless potting has shades of last year’s champion Brecel and who impressively beat Barry Hawkins on his World Championship debut two years ago.

Last year’s runner-up Mark Selby will take on Joe O’Connor in all-Leicester encounter, while third seed Judd Trump will play Hossein Vafaei – who made headlines last year by launching an extraordinary verbal assault on O’Sullivan ahead of their encounter, only to lose 13-2 – and another mouthwatering first-round clash sees Ding Junhui play Jack Lisowski.

World No 3 Mark Allen, who faces the lowest-ranked player at the Crucible in world No 45 Robbie Williams, helped conduct the draw on BBC Five Live and picked out a couple of first-round highlights.

“There’s a couple of massive games there,” said Allen. “Luca [Brecel] vs [Dave] Gilbert to kick things off on Saturday.

“Ronnie [O’Sullivan] against Jackson [Page], who loves the big occasion. [Judd] Trump against [Hossein] Vafaei, Ding [Junhui] against [Jack] Lisowski is a ridiculous match for the first round as well.”

Hoseein Vafaei will take on Judd Trump in a fascinating first-round clash ( PA )

Some well-known faces will also be squaring off in the first round with a number of veterans who have been at the top of the game for a long time successfully coming through qualifying. Ryan Day faces 2013 finalist Barry Hawkins, while two-time finalist Ali Carter begins his campaign against tough Scot Stephen Maguire.

Meanwhile, three-time winner Mark Williams takes on Si Jiahui, who will try to emulate his brilliant run to the semi-finals last year, and four-time world champion Higgins was drawn against Jamie Jones, who stunningly upset Neil Robertson 10-9 in the final round of qualifying.

World Snooker Championship first-round draw

Luca Brecel vs David Gilbert

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page

Judd Trump vs Hossein Vafaei

Mark Allen vs Robbie Williams

Mark Selby vs Joe O’Connor

Mark Williams vs Si Jiahui

Ding Junhui vs Jack Lisowski

Shaun Murphy vs Lyu Haotian

Ali Carter vs Stephen Maguire

Gary Wilson vs Stuart Bingham

Zhang Anda vs Jak Jones

Kyren Wilson vs Dominic Dale

John Higgins vs Jamie Jones

Tom Ford vs Ricky Walden

Barry Hawkins vs Ryan Day

Robert Milkins vs Pang Junxu

Additional reporting by PA